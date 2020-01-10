Mandy Moore to join Buttigieg on campaign trail in Iowa

Actress Mandy Moore will appear with Pete Buttigieg Peter (Pete) Paul ButtigiegBiden maintains lead in Nevada: poll Steyer qualifies for Iowa debate after surprise surge in Nev.,S.C. polls Biden leads, Steyer pulls in second in South Carolina: poll MORE in Iowa next week as the former South Bend, Ind., mayor gins up support for his White House bid in the home stretch to the Hawkeye State’s caucus.

The campaign announced Friday that Moore, who stars in the hit show “This is Us,” will join Buttigieg at a town hall in Ames on Monday.

Moore announced her support for Buttigieg last year, praising the Indiana Democrat as “my guy.”

“I think if you look at the Iowa polls, things just keep swinging in the right direction,” she said in November. “I’m so impressed with him. I think he’s overwhelmingly qualified, I think he’s brilliant and I love his message of unity.”

The appearance with Moore is part of a final sprint for Buttigieg toward the crucial Feb. 3 caucus in Iowa, where polling shows him locked in a competitive top tier.

The Real Clear Politics average of polling shows Buttigieg at 21.7 percent in the state, barely behind Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), who sits at 22 percent.