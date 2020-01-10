Klobuchar releases names of bundlers

Sen. Amy Klobuchar Amy Jean KlobucharSteyer qualifies for Iowa debate after surprise surge in Nev.,S.C. polls McConnell tells GOP senators to expect impeachment trial next week Poll: Buttigieg, Sanders surge sets up 4-way tie in New Hampshire MORE (D-Minn.) Friday released a list of campaign donors who have helped funnel at least $25,000 for her White House bid.

The campaign posted on its website a list of more than 150 donors — people who have helped pool contributions from various individual donors — as 2020 contenders jostle to prove they’re being transparent about their campaign’s finances.

Among the high-profile donors included on the list are Minnesota Sen. Tina Smith Tina Flint SmithLiving in limbo may end for Liberians in the US Collins announces Senate reelection bid Democrats will win back the Senate majority in 2020, all thanks to President Trump MORE (D), former Vice President Walter Mondale who also served as a Minnesota senator, and several ambassadors.

ADVERTISEMENT

Klobuchar joins former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenTrump seeks to make case for strike on Iranian general in address to Ohio supporters Biden maintains lead in Nevada: poll Steyer qualifies for Iowa debate after surprise surge in Nev.,S.C. polls MORE, former South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg Peter (Pete) Paul ButtigiegBiden maintains lead in Nevada: poll Steyer qualifies for Iowa debate after surprise surge in Nev.,S.C. polls Biden leads, Steyer pulls in second in South Carolina: poll MORE and Sen. Cory Booker Cory Anthony BookerBiden maintains lead in Nevada: poll Biden leads, Steyer pulls in second in South Carolina: poll McConnell tells GOP senators to expect impeachment trial next week MORE (D-N.J.) in releasing the names of campaign bundlers.

Meanwhile Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersTrump seeks to make case for strike on Iranian general in address to Ohio supporters Trump slams Democrats for criticism over strike on Iranian general Biden maintains lead in Nevada: poll MORE (I-Vt.) and Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenTrump seeks to make case for strike on Iranian general in address to Ohio supporters Biden maintains lead in Nevada: poll Steyer qualifies for Iowa debate after surprise surge in Nev.,S.C. polls MORE (D-Mass.), two top-tier candidates, do not have traditional bundler programs. The two progressives have also shunned high-dollar private fundraisers.

Campaign finances were pushed into the spotlight late last year by a feud between Buttigieg and Warren after the Massachusetts senator called for the former mayor to make his fundraisers public and disclose his past clients from his time working for the consulting firm McKinsey & Co. Buttigieg has since acceded to both demands.

Several candidates have since followed suit, wary of being perceived by the party base that they are withholding information regarding their finances or are beholden to special interests.

While Klobuchar has trailed behind Biden, Sanders, Warren and Buttigieg in most national and early state polls, she has qualified for every primary debate thus far and has signs of building support in Iowa, which holds the first-in-the-nation caucus and neighbors Minnesota.