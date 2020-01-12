Bloomberg touts appeal to moderate Republicans

Former New York City mayor Michael Bloomberg Michael Rubens BloombergHill.TV's Krystal Ball on Steyer: 'We can do better than billionaires' Bloomberg releases plan to shore up voting rights, election security Poll: Biden and Sanders neck and neck in Wisconsin MORE in a new interview presented himself as the best-positioned 2020 Democratic candidate to appeal to moderate Republicans and defeat President Trump Donald John TrumpUS troops knew about attack on al-Asad airbase, were able to take shelter: report Democrats expand ground game to woo Latinos in Nevada Trump tweets message of support to Iranian protesters: 'Your courage is inspiring' MORE.

“One of the reasons I’m reasonably confident I could beat Trump is I would be acceptable to the moderate Republicans you have to have,” Bloomberg, who first ran for mayor as a Republican before switching to an independent over the course of his 12 years in office, told Reuters on Saturday.

“Whether you like it or not, you can’t win the election unless you get moderate Republicans to cross the line. The others are much too liberal for them and they would certainly vote for Donald Trump,” he added, according to the news service.

Bloomberg, a late entrant into the race, made the remarks in San Antonio, Texas as part of a bus tour through states that will vote on Super Tuesday, where he hopes to compete after sitting out the first round of primaries and caucuses.

The former mayor has spent $37 million on advertising, prompting accusations by competitors to his left, such as Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenBiden top candidate among black voters: Poll Kerry defends Biden on Iraq War vote: Bush administration 'broke their word' Democrats expand ground game to woo Latinos in Nevada MORE (D-Mass.), of attempting to buy the election.

“These are just political things they say, hoping they catch on and they don’t like me doing it, because it competes with them, not because it’s bad policy,” Bloomberg told Reuters in response to the criticisms.

“Number one priority is to get rid of Donald Trump. I’m spending all my money to get rid of Trump,” he said. “Do you want me to spend more or less? End of story.”