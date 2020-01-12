Buttigieg picks up Iowa congressman's endorsement ahead of caucuses

Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg Peter (Pete) Paul ButtigiegBiden top candidate among black voters: Poll Kerry defends Biden on Iraq War vote: Bush administration 'broke their word' Democrats expand ground game to woo Latinos in Nevada MORE picked up an endorsement from long-time Iowa Rep. Dave Loebsack David (Dave) Wayne LoebsackHow the 31 Democrats in Trump districts voted on impeachment Nearly all Democrats expected to back articles of impeachment House committee advances legislation to improve broadband mapping MORE (D) on Sunday, less than a month ahead of the state’s first-in-the-nation caucuses.

The seven-term congressman touted Buttigieg, the former mayor of South Bend, Ind., as a Washington outsider who can help unite the nation.

“Pete offers a new kind of leadership that we desperately need –– he's a midwestern mayor, a veteran, and is from a new generation,” Loebsack said in a statement.

“Iowans and our country face great challenges like climate change, increasing health care costs, and an economy that isn't working for the majority of Americans. They can't be solved with the same political warfare that is on display in Washington,” he added. “Pete is the candidate that can heal our divides, restore decency to the presidency, and bring this country together. “

Buttigieg is in the top four candidates in Iowa, based on a recent Des Moines Register/CNN poll, which is widely considered the most authoritative survey in the state. Friday's poll showed Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersBiden top candidate among black voters: Poll Kerry defends Biden on Iraq War vote: Bush administration 'broke their word' Democrats expand ground game to woo Latinos in Nevada MORE (I-Vt.) in the lead with 20 percent support from likely Democratic caucusgoers, but the top candidates are closely bunched together with.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenBiden top candidate among black voters: Poll Kerry defends Biden on Iraq War vote: Bush administration 'broke their word' Democrats expand ground game to woo Latinos in Nevada MORE (D-Mass.) trails Sanders at 17 percent, former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenBiden top candidate among black voters: Poll Kerry defends Biden on Iraq War vote: Bush administration 'broke their word' Democrats expand ground game to woo Latinos in Nevada MORE is in the third spot at 16 percent, and Buttigieg is fourth at 15 percent based on the poll of 701 likely Democratic caucusgoers. The poll has a margin of error of 3.67 percentage points.

The four top candidates will be on the stage Tuesday in Iowa for the last debate ahead of the Feb. 3 caucuses. They will be joined by Sen. Amy Klobuchar Amy Jean KlobucharDemocrats expand ground game to woo Latinos in Nevada Yang calls out DNC on polling, says he should be in Tuesday debate Biden trounces other 2020 candidates in poll of black Democrats MORE (D-Minn.) and Tom Steyer Tom Fahr SteyerSunday shows preview: Lawmakers mull Trump's war power, next steps with Iran Yang calls out DNC on polling, says he should be in Tuesday debate Hill.TV's Krystal Ball on Steyer: 'We can do better than billionaires' MORE.

Loebsack’s endorsement comes after fellow Iowa House Democrat, Rep. Abby Finkenauer Abby Lea FinkenauerBiden receives endorsements from three swing-district Democrats Biden picks up first endorsement from Iowa congressional delegation How the 31 Democrats in Trump districts voted on impeachment MORE, announced she would be backing Biden in the presidential race. Finkenauer, a freshman lawmaker who flipped a GOP seat in 2018, was the first lawmaker from Iowa's congressional delegation to back a 2020 candidate.

Iowa’s third House Democrat, Rep. Cindy Axne Cindy AxneHow the 31 Democrats in Trump districts voted on impeachment Nearly all Democrats expected to back articles of impeachment Vulnerable Oklahoma Democrat to vote for impeachment MORE, has not endorsed a candidate in the race.