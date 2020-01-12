Trump: 'Crazy Bernie Sanders' looking 'very good' against 2020 Democrats

President Trump Donald John TrumpUS troops knew about attack on al-Asad airbase, were able to take shelter: report Democrats expand ground game to woo Latinos in Nevada Trump tweets message of support to Iranian protesters: 'Your courage is inspiring' MORE noted recent polls indicating a recent surge by Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersBiden top candidate among black voters: Poll Kerry defends Biden on Iraq War vote: Bush administration 'broke their word' Democrats expand ground game to woo Latinos in Nevada MORE (I-Vt.) in a Sunday afternoon tweet.

“Wow! Crazy Bernie Sanders is surging in the polls, looking very good against his opponents in the Do Nothing Party. So what does this all mean? Stay tuned!” Trump tweeted.

Wow! Crazy Bernie Sanders is surging in the polls, looking very good against his opponents in the Do Nothing Party. So what does this all mean? Stay tuned! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 12, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

The tweet came shortly after a Des Moines Register/CNN poll indicated the Vermont senator was in first place in Iowa a month out from the caucuses there, jumping ahead of his competitors after the respected poll showed him in third place in November. The same poll showed former South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg Peter (Pete) Paul ButtigiegBiden top candidate among black voters: Poll Kerry defends Biden on Iraq War vote: Bush administration 'broke their word' Democrats expand ground game to woo Latinos in Nevada MORE (D) slipping nine points after experiencing a surge in the state in late 2019.

The Trump campaign has stepped up attacks on Sanders in recent weeks, with the president attacking Sanders at an Ohio rally last week for his criticism of the strike that killed Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani in Baghdad and the campaign calling him a “wealthy, fossil fuel-guzzling millionaire” who “lectures Americans on how to live their lives while doing the exact opposite.”

Sanders, meanwhile, responded to Trump’s tweet shortly after, tweeting “it means you’re going to lose.”