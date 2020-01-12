Local New Hampshire SEIU branch bucks national union to endorse Sanders

The second-largest union in New Hampshire broke ranks with its national body on Sunday, announcing that it would endorse Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersBiden top candidate among black voters: Poll Kerry defends Biden on Iraq War vote: Bush administration 'broke their word' Democrats expand ground game to woo Latinos in Nevada MORE (I-Vt.) in the Democratic primary.

Members of the New Hampshire chapter of the Service Employees International Union (SEIU) said Sunday that the union chapter would officially announce its endorsement for Sanders on Monday, breaking from national SEIU leadership which has declined to make an endorsement in the crowded primary.

“Sen. Sanders has taken the time to stand with us on multiple occasions,” Rich Gulla, president of the 10,000-member strong union chapter, said in the press release.

“This type of unwavering dedication to New Hampshire’s workers means that we can trust him to have our backs. For these reasons and more, we are thrilled to endorse Senator Bernie Sanders for president," he continued.

SEA/SEIU Local 1984's endorsement is the latest progressive coup for Sanders, who has surged in recent polling and now leads in recent surveys of both Iowa and New Hampshire, where he won in 2016 against Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonDemocrats expand ground game to woo Latinos in Nevada Biden trounces other 2020 candidates in poll of black Democrats Trump campaign steps up attacks on Sanders MORE after a narrow loss in Iowa.

The union is the latest group to back Sanders over his progressive ally and 2020 rival Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenBiden top candidate among black voters: Poll Kerry defends Biden on Iraq War vote: Bush administration 'broke their word' Democrats expand ground game to woo Latinos in Nevada MORE (D-Mass.), who has faded in some recent polling amid a series of high-profile endorsements for Sanders including those of Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Alexandria Ocasio-CortezOcasio-Cortez defends decision not to pay dues to House Democratic campaign arm Ivanka Trump's talk at tech conference ignites backlash Hill.TV's Krystal Ball says Ocasio-Cortez has become a force in Democratic Party MORE (D-N.Y.), Ilhan Omar Ilhan OmarEnes Kanter sees political stardom — after NBA and WWE Rep. Omar: 'War trauma never leaves you' The Memo: Trump claims Iran win while turning down heat MORE (D-Minn.), and Rashida Tlaib Rashida Harbi TlaibThe right fix for opportunity zones Hill.TV's Krystal Ball says Ocasio-Cortez has become a force in Democratic Party Democratic socialist group: Voters lost faith in Democratic Party after 2016 MORE (D-Mich.).

“I’m honored to receive SEA/SEIU Local 1984’s support today,” Sanders said in a statement. “The labor movement helped build the middle class in this country, and strong unions are key to reviving it today. As president, I’ll continue to stand on the side of workers and unions like SEA/SEIU 1984 in the fight for a fair and just economy that works for all of us.”

A spokeswoman for the national SEIU said that the union would consider making an endorsement in the future.

“SEIU members are paying close attention to this race and are still evaluating candidates on their plans to put power back in the hands of working families and give all working people the ability to join together in unions, no matter where they work," a spokeswoman for the national SEIU told the Times.

“We will continue engaging our members nationwide to determine who they see as the best candidate for our union to endorse," the spokeswoman continued.