Latino group launches committee to defeat Trump in 2020

A new super PAC is focusing on organizing Latino voters in six key states as part of an effort to vote President Trump Donald John TrumpCoalition forms to back Trump rollback of major environmental law Canadian CEO blasts Trump over downed plane in Iran: 'I am livid' Business groups worry they won't see a Phase 2 Trump-China trade deal MORE out of office, the group announced Monday.

American Latinos United, led by former Los Angeles Mayor Antonio Villaraigosa (D) and entrepreneur Fernando Espuelas, will use targeted messaging across digital platforms in specifically identified battleground states to urge Latino voters to vote for the Democratic presidential nominee in November.

American Latinos United said it will use targeted technology, culturally appropriate messaging and on-the-ground activation to turn out voters in the six targeted states: Arizona, Florida, North Carolina, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.

ADVERTISEMENT

The super PAC does not appear to be backing any specific Democratic candidate in the crowded primary field, based on the announcement.

“President Trump captured about 30 percent of the Hispanic vote in 2016. If he falls under that threshold in 2020, key battleground states will be out of his reach," Espuelas said in the announcement. "With the Electoral College in play, we intend to empower Latinos in battleground states to defeat Trump with their votes."

“Latino voters can make all the difference — if we know how to engage and activate the millions of people that sit out most elections,” Villaraigosa added. “Through ALU, we'll connect deeply with our community and create the mechanisms to turn out the vote in historic proportions."

The ads will be played in English and Spanish across traditional media and digital platforms.