Van Drew's ex-campaign manager working for Democrat running against him

New Jersey Rep. Jeff Van Drew Jeff Van DrewThe Hill's Campaign Report: Deadline day for Dems to make January debate Trump seeks to make case for strike on Iranian general in address to Ohio supporters Trump to hold campaign rally in Van Drew's district MORE’s former campaign manager said Monday he is working for one of his former boss’s Democratic challengers after leaving Van Drew’s office when the congressman switched parties.

Joshua Roesch tweeted that he signed on to work for Amy Kennedy’s campaign for New Jersey’s 2nd District.

Roesch praised Kennedy as “a public school teacher, mental health advocate, and a mom of 5 that will never stop fighting for [South Jersey.]”

.@CongressmanJVD turned his back on South Jersey families.



This week I signed on to work for @AmyKennedy715, a public school teacher, mental health advocate, and mom of 5 that will never stop fighting for SJ. #NJ02



Help us out: https://t.co/hLCZnaV6wGhttps://t.co/vPTRikbAKx — Joshua Roesch (@joshuadro) January 13, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Roesch told NJ Advance Media it's a “strange” and “unique” situation working for the campaign against his former boss, but stood by his decision to leave Van Drew’s office.

“I thought I was working for a Democrat,” Roesch said. “I’d like to go work for a Democrat still.”

Van Drew lost a handful of his top staffers after signaling he would be switching parties over his opposition to impeaching President Trump Donald John TrumpCoalition forms to back Trump rollback of major environmental law Canadian CEO blasts Trump over downed plane in Iran: 'I am livid' Business groups worry they won't see a Phase 2 Trump-China trade deal MORE.

He officially announced he will become a Republican in December, in an Oval Office meeting.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kennedy announced her run for the seat earlier this month. She is one of at least five Democrats running for the seat, including Montclair State University political science professor Brigid Harrison, former Sen. Cory Booker Cory Anthony BookerSteyer says 'grassroots organizing' in Nevada, South Carolina got him on debate stage Five lingering questions as impeachment heads to Senate Klobuchar releases names of bundlers MORE (D-N.J.) aide Will Cunningham, Atlantic County Freeholder Ashley Bennett and West Cape May Commissioner John Francis III.

He also faces a handful of GOP challengers.

Van Drew’s new campaign manager is Ron Filan, a former New Jersey state director for the Republican National Committee and political director for the GOP state committee, according to NJ Advance. Bill Stepien, a former Trump White House political director who helped former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie (R) win two gubernatorial terms is also aiding Van Drew's Republican campaign, the outlet reports.

The district had been held by a Republican before Van Drew’s election as a Democrat in 2018.