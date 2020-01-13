Sanders: Releasing list of Supreme Court picks 'not a bad idea'

Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersCardi B: 'I think I want to be a politician' Local New Hampshire SEIU branch bucks national union to endorse Sanders Warren: 'Disappointed' to hear Sanders urging volunteers 'to trash me' MORE (I-Vt.) said in a new interview that he would consider releasing a list of potential Supreme Court nominees, but it would be premature to do so before winning the Democratic presidential primary.

“It’s not a bad idea,” Sanders told The New York Times.

“It’s a reasonable idea. My wife agrees with you,” he added. “Yeah. I’ll take that into consideration.”

Sanders added that it’s too soon to reveal such a list now, telling the newspaper's editors that he’s “got to kind of win the nomination first.”

President Trump Donald John TrumpCoalition forms to back Trump rollback of major environmental law Canadian CEO blasts Trump over downed plane in Iran: 'I am livid' Business groups worry they won't see a Phase 2 Trump-China trade deal MORE released a list of potential Supreme Court nominees in 2016 during his campaign. The 11 potential nominees did not include the two Supreme Court justices he nominated in his first term in office, Neil Gorsuch Neil GorsuchStates gear up for abortion fights with eye on Supreme Court The Trumpification of the federal courts More than 200 lawmakers urge Supreme Court to 'reconsider' Roe v. Wade MORE and Brett Kavanaugh Brett Michael KavanaughImpeachment trial weighs on 2020 Democrats The 5 most vulnerable senators in 2020 States gear up for abortion fights with eye on Supreme Court MORE.

The executive director of Demand Justice, a progressive nonprofit group, on Monday called Sanders’s comments “a step in the right direction.”

“Releasing a Supreme Court shortlist would help voters understand how a candidate would deal with one of the most important issues facing the country and mobilize voters around a progressive vision for the courts,” Brian Fallon said in a statement.

“As the field narrows, all presidential candidates should prioritize the courts if they want to show voters they have a real plan to protect any of their other ideas from a hijacked judiciary. The moderators at this week’s Democratic primary debate should ask other candidates whether they will release a list of Supreme Court nominees.”

Sanders will face five of his opponents — Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenLocal New Hampshire SEIU branch bucks national union to endorse Sanders Warren: 'Disappointed' to hear Sanders urging volunteers 'to trash me' Sanders fires back at Trump: Polling surge 'means you're going to lose' MORE (D-Mass.), former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenSanders fires back at Trump: Polling surge 'means you're going to lose' Buttigieg picks up Iowa congressman's endorsement ahead of caucuses Kerry: Sanders is 'distorting' Biden's record over vote for Iraq war MORE, former South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg Peter (Pete) Paul ButtigiegProtesters interrupt Buttigieg at Iowa rally Sanders fires back at Trump: Polling surge 'means you're going to lose' Trump: 'Crazy Bernie Sanders' looking 'very good' against 2020 Democrats MORE, Sen. Amy Klobuchar Amy Jean KlobucharButtigieg picks up Iowa congressman's endorsement ahead of caucuses Steyer says 'grassroots organizing' in Nevada, South Carolina got him on debate stage The Memo: Four Democrats race for Iowa prize MORE (D-Minn.) and Tom Steyer Tom Fahr SteyerButtigieg picks up Iowa congressman's endorsement ahead of caucuses Sunday shows - Administration officials grilled on Trump's Iran claims Steyer says 'grassroots organizing' in Nevada, South Carolina got him on debate stage MORE — in a debate in Iowa on Tuesday. It is the last debate ahead of the state’s first-in-the nation Feb. 3 caucuses.

Sen. Cory Booker Cory Anthony BookerSteyer says 'grassroots organizing' in Nevada, South Carolina got him on debate stage Five lingering questions as impeachment heads to Senate Klobuchar releases names of bundlers MORE (D-N.J.), who did not qualify for the debate, dropped out of the primary on Monday, leaving 12 Democrats still competing for the nomination.

The Times will endorse a candidate for the Democratic presidential nomination on Jan. 19. The newspaper announced earlier this month it will make all candidate interviews public this year.

--Updated at 12:27 p.m.