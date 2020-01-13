Massachusetts teachers unions endorse Warren

A major Massachusetts teachers’ union, alongside one representing Boston teachers, announced their endorsement of Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenLocal New Hampshire SEIU branch bucks national union to endorse Sanders Warren: 'Disappointed' to hear Sanders urging volunteers 'to trash me' Sanders fires back at Trump: Polling surge 'means you're going to lose' MORE's (D-Mass.) presidential bid on Monday.

“Senator Warren has always been a champion for students and educators, and we know we can count on her as President,” the American Federation of Teachers Massachusetts said in a tweet Monday announcing its own and Boston Teachers Union Local 66’s endorsements.

NEWS: Our 23,000-member union, and the 10,000-member @BTU66, have both endorsed @ewarren in the Massachusetts Democratic Presidential Primary!



Senator Warren has always been a champion for students and educators, and we know we can count on her as President. pic.twitter.com/d3rG3ZNvvk — AFT Massachusetts (@AFTMass) January 13, 2020

"As a former educator, Senator Warren knows firsthand that we need bold action to support public education,” American Federation of Teachers-Massachusetts President Beth Kontos said in a statement. “She’s building a movement that can win in November and replace the failed Trump-DeVos education agenda with the pro-student, pro-public education plan our students need.”

“Senator Warren’s values are aligned with ours, and we strongly support her plans for public education, immigration justice, and to build an economy that works for all by making it easier for workers in all sectors to join a union and by tackling our nation’s student debt crisis,” agreed Jessica Tang, president of Boston Teachers Union Local 66, in her own statement.

“Senator Warren has stood with us every step of the way in our ongoing efforts to win the necessary funding and policies to strengthen public education for all, particularly for the students and communities with the greatest needs. And now, we’re proud to stand behind her during the Massachusetts Democratic Presidential Primary,” Tang added.

Warren, a former Harvard professor, worked as a public school teacher for disabled children for a year before earning her law degree and has frequently spoken of her experience on the campaign trail.

The endorsement comes the day after Warren’s fellow progressive candidate, Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersCardi B: 'I think I want to be a politician' Local New Hampshire SEIU branch bucks national union to endorse Sanders Warren: 'Disappointed' to hear Sanders urging volunteers 'to trash me' MORE (I-Vt.) also received a major labor endorsement, with the New Hampshire chapter of the Service Employees International Union announced it would buck the national union, which is not making an endorsement, to back the Vermont senator.