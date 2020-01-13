Bloomberg gets first congressional endorsement

Moderate Rep. Max Rose Max Rose2 Democrats say they voted against war powers resolution 'because it merely restated existing law' Khanna: Timing of Iran bill being weighed against getting bigger majority Overnight Defense: House passes measure to limit Trump on Iran | Pelosi vows vote to end 2002 war authorization | Officials believe Iran accidentally shot down passenger plane MORE (D-N.Y.) on Monday became the first House member to endorse former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg Michael Rubens Bloomberg'Trade is Not a Four-Letter Word': Fred Hochberg shows why bipartisanship is the answer Bloomberg touts appeal to moderate Republicans The Memo: Four Democrats race for Iowa prize MORE (D) for president.

Rose, an Army veteran who was elected during the Democratic wave in 2018, praised Bloomberg’s tenure as mayor, saying he believes the billionaire businessman has the potential to bridge the partisan divide in politics while highlighting his work following the 9/11 terrorist attacks.

“The city Mike Bloomberg inherited in 2002 was reeling from the worst terrorist attack in American history and facing economic recession. There were real fears nothing would ever feel or be the same again. Mike Bloomberg took the reins, brought New York City back to life and put us on track to lead in the 21st century,” Rose said in a statement.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Mayor Bloomberg’s even-keeled and visionary leadership is what we need to reduce the chaos, partisanship and hyper-vitriol that has overtaken Washington,” he added.

Bloomberg, who succeeded Rudy Giuliani Rudy GiulianiEnes Kanter sees political stardom — after NBA and WWE New Jersey golf course earns backlash for trying to expand on public land Pompeo limits US diplomats' contact with Iranian opposition groups MORE as mayor of New York in 2002, thanked Rose for his support and praised his work in the House.

"Max Rose understands what public service is all about: working for the people, not a political party, lobbyists, or your own self-interest," Bloomberg said in a statement.

"Max knows that the people of Staten Island and South Brooklyn sent him to Congress to get stuff done on critical issues — from tackling the opioid epidemic to ensuring the passage of the 9/11 Victim Compensation Fund — and his efforts to work across the aisle are exactly what we need more of in Washington. He's a patriot who served with distinction in the Army, and he continues to serve our country with distinction — and I'm honored to have his endorsement."

Rose represents a district that voted for President Trump Donald John TrumpCoalition forms to back Trump rollback of major environmental law Canadian CEO blasts Trump over downed plane in Iran: 'I am livid' Business groups worry they won't see a Phase 2 Trump-China trade deal MORE over 2016 Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonLocal New Hampshire SEIU branch bucks national union to endorse Sanders Warren: 'Disappointed' to hear Sanders urging volunteers 'to trash me' Sanders fires back at Trump: Polling surge 'means you're going to lose' MORE.

Rose's endorsement was first reported by The New York Post.