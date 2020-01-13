Biden picks up endorsement of early O'Rourke backer Sean Maloney

Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney (D-N.Y.) endorsed former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenSanders fires back at Trump: Polling surge 'means you're going to lose' Buttigieg picks up Iowa congressman's endorsement ahead of caucuses Kerry: Sanders is 'distorting' Biden's record over vote for Iraq war MORE in the Democratic presidential primary on Monday, less than a month away from the first-in-the-nation Iowa caucuses.

“As voters go to the polls over the coming months, I hope they will join me in voting for Joe Biden,” Maloney said in a statement.

The New York Democrat had been an early backer of former Rep. Beto O’Rourke’s presidential campaign before the Texas Democrat dropped out of the primary in November.

Maloney is now pitching Biden as an experienced lawmaker who is best prepared to take on President Trump Donald John TrumpCoalition forms to back Trump rollback of major environmental law Canadian CEO blasts Trump over downed plane in Iran: 'I am livid' Business groups worry they won't see a Phase 2 Trump-China trade deal MORE in 2020.

“Joe Biden’s unmatched record, command of domestic and foreign affairs, and progressive vision for America’s future is the leadership we need at this critical moment,” Maloney said.

“Joe hasn’t just advocated for progressive change throughout his career, he’s delivered on it — from ushering through the Violence Against Women Act, to fighting shoulder to shoulder alongside President Obama to pass Obamacare, and supporting marriage equality,” he added.

“As president, I know he’ll build on that progress — and address the climate emergency, rebuild the middle class, and ensure everyone is treated with dignity.”

Maloney's endorsement comes after another member of New York’s congressional delegation, Rep. Tom Suozzi (D), backed Biden in April.

Earlier Monday, moderate New York Rep. Max Rose Max Rose2 Democrats say they voted against war powers resolution 'because it merely restated existing law' Khanna: Timing of Iran bill being weighed against getting bigger majority Overnight Defense: House passes measure to limit Trump on Iran | Pelosi vows vote to end 2002 war authorization | Officials believe Iran accidentally shot down passenger plane MORE (D) announced he would be backing former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg Michael Rubens Bloomberg'Trade is Not a Four-Letter Word': Fred Hochberg shows why bipartisanship is the answer Bloomberg touts appeal to moderate Republicans The Memo: Four Democrats race for Iowa prize MORE in the presidential race.