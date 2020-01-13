Biden tops New Hampshire poll as Warren loses ground

Former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenSanders fires back at Trump: Polling surge 'means you're going to lose' Buttigieg picks up Iowa congressman's endorsement ahead of caucuses Kerry: Sanders is 'distorting' Biden's record over vote for Iraq war MORE leads in New Hampshire ahead of the state's primary next month, with Sens. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersCardi B: 'I think I want to be a politician' Local New Hampshire SEIU branch bucks national union to endorse Sanders Warren: 'Disappointed' to hear Sanders urging volunteers 'to trash me' MORE (I-Vt.) and Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenLocal New Hampshire SEIU branch bucks national union to endorse Sanders Warren: 'Disappointed' to hear Sanders urging volunteers 'to trash me' Sanders fires back at Trump: Polling surge 'means you're going to lose' MORE (D-Mass.) trailing, according to a new Boston Herald survey of likely primary voters.

Twenty-six percent of respondents supported Biden in the poll, while 22 percent and 18 percent threw their support behind Sanders and Warren, respectively.

Meanwhile, former South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg Peter (Pete) Paul ButtigiegProtesters interrupt Buttigieg at Iowa rally Sanders fires back at Trump: Polling surge 'means you're going to lose' Trump: 'Crazy Bernie Sanders' looking 'very good' against 2020 Democrats MORE came in at 7 percent, followed by former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg Michael Rubens Bloomberg'Trade is Not a Four-Letter Word': Fred Hochberg shows why bipartisanship is the answer Bloomberg touts appeal to moderate Republicans The Memo: Four Democrats race for Iowa prize MORE at 4 percent.

The survey marks a shift in voters' support in the Granite State. The same poll in October showed Warren leading the pack at 25 percent, while Biden followed close behind at 24 percent and Sanders trailed at 22 percent.

The poll is welcome news for the Biden campaign after Friday's Des Moines Register/CNN poll showed Biden at 15 percent in Iowa, trailing Buttigieg at 16 percent. Sanders and Warren sat in the poll's top two slots at 20 percent and 17 percent, respectively.

The Iowa caucuses are set to be held on Feb. 3, while the New Hampshire primary will be held on Feb. 11.

However, Biden maintains his lead nationally, according to a recent poll.

A new Quinnipiac University poll released on Monday showed Biden leading at 25 percent, followed by Sanders at 19 percent and Warren at 16 percent.

The Boston Herald poll was conducted Jan. 8 to Jan. 12 among 434 likely New Hampshire Democratic primary voters. The sampling margin of error is plus or minus 4.7 percentage points. The poll was paid for by Franklin Pierce University in collaboration with the Boston Herald and NBC10 Boston.