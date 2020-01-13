Conservatives slam Warren's call to put transgender women in women's prisons

By Justine Coleman - 01/13/20 05:12 PM EST
 
Conservatives slam Warren's call to put transgender women in women's prisons
© Getty Images

Conservative politicians and commentators took to Twitter on Monday to slam 2020 presidential candidate Sen. Elizabeth WarrenElizabeth Ann WarrenLocal New Hampshire SEIU branch bucks national union to endorse Sanders Warren: 'Disappointed' to hear Sanders urging volunteers 'to trash me' Sanders fires back at Trump: Polling surge 'means you're going to lose' MORE’s (D-Mass.) call for transgender women to be housed in women's prisons.

"We have to stop putting trans women who are incarcerated into prisons with men where they are at risk. It is our responsibility,” Warren said Sunday in at a campaign rally in Marshalltown, Iowa.

ADVERTISEMENT

Among those going after Warren was Rep. Matt GaetzMatthew (Matt) GaetzKhanna: Timing of Iran bill being weighed against getting bigger majority The Hill's 12:30 Report: Pelosi plans to send impeachment articles next week NY Times's Haberman: Trump 'surprised' Iranian strike wasn't 'more of a unifying event' MORE (R-Fla.), one of President TrumpDonald John TrumpCoalition forms to back Trump rollback of major environmental law Canadian CEO blasts Trump over downed plane in Iran: 'I am livid' Business groups worry they won't see a Phase 2 Trump-China trade deal MORE's close allies, who posted a prediction that “the trans women population in prison would skyrocket under a Warren presidency.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The president’s son Donald Trump Jr. tweeted out the video of Warren’s remarks, adding that “no further commentary” on such an idea was necessary.

Other conservative media representatives condemned the Massachusetts progressive, including Liz Wheeler, the host of "Tipping Point" on One America News Network, who called Warren's stance "crazy."

Tags Elizabeth Warren Stephen Miller Donald Trump Matt Gaetz trans rights Transgender LGBTQ community prisons 2020 presidential campaign