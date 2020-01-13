Conservatives slam Warren's call to put transgender women in women's prisons

Conservative politicians and commentators took to Twitter on Monday to slam 2020 presidential candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenLocal New Hampshire SEIU branch bucks national union to endorse Sanders Warren: 'Disappointed' to hear Sanders urging volunteers 'to trash me' Sanders fires back at Trump: Polling surge 'means you're going to lose' MORE’s (D-Mass.) call for transgender women to be housed in women's prisons.

"We have to stop putting trans women who are incarcerated into prisons with men where they are at risk. It is our responsibility,” Warren said Sunday in at a campaign rally in Marshalltown, Iowa.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren campaigns in Marshalltown, IA: "We have to stop putting trans women who are incarcerated into prisons with men where they are at risk. It is our responsibility." pic.twitter.com/nusBskixXY — The Hill (@thehill) January 13, 2020

Among those going after Warren was Rep. Matt Gaetz Matthew (Matt) GaetzKhanna: Timing of Iran bill being weighed against getting bigger majority The Hill's 12:30 Report: Pelosi plans to send impeachment articles next week NY Times's Haberman: Trump 'surprised' Iranian strike wasn't 'more of a unifying event' MORE (R-Fla.), one of President Trump Donald John TrumpCoalition forms to back Trump rollback of major environmental law Canadian CEO blasts Trump over downed plane in Iran: 'I am livid' Business groups worry they won't see a Phase 2 Trump-China trade deal MORE's close allies, who posted a prediction that “the trans women population in prison would skyrocket under a Warren presidency.”

I’m guessing the trans women population in prison would skyrocket under a Warren Presidency. https://t.co/IkOKrv9g3T — Matt Gaetz (@mattgaetz) January 13, 2020

The president’s son Donald Trump Jr. tweeted out the video of Warren’s remarks, adding that “no further commentary” on such an idea was necessary.

No further commentary necessary. https://t.co/l4SNBODNiE — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) January 13, 2020

Other conservative media representatives condemned the Massachusetts progressive, including Liz Wheeler, the host of "Tipping Point" on One America News Network, who called Warren's stance "crazy."

Warren: "We have to stop putting trans women who are incarcerated into prisons with men where they are at risk."



What about the risk to biological women when biological MEN (trans women) are put into women's prisons?!



Warren's stance is crazy.pic.twitter.com/fLuFB3ilOf — Liz Wheeler (@Liz_Wheeler) January 13, 2020