Rosario Dawson after Booker drops out of 2020 race: 'You continue to inspire me everyday'

By Zack Budryk - 01/13/20 05:04 PM EST
 
Rosario Dawson after Booker drops out of 2020 race: 'You continue to inspire me everyday'
© UPI Photo

Actress Rosario Dawson addressed Sen. Cory BookerCory Anthony BookerSteyer says 'grassroots organizing' in Nevada, South Carolina got him on debate stage Five lingering questions as impeachment heads to Senate Klobuchar releases names of bundlers MORE’s (D-N.J.) announcement that he was dropping out of the 2020 presidential race, tweeting to the New Jersey senator that he is a source of inspiration to her every day.

“Cory, you continue to inspire me every day. On this journey you and your remarkable team have represented the best in us and I know you will continue to,” the “Jane the Virgin” actress tweeted. “Thank you. I see you. I love you.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“I love you honey, so much,” Booker tweeted in reply.

ADVERTISEMENT

Booker also linked to an article rounding up social media reactions mourning the possibility of Dawson as first lady in a later tweet, quipping “Have you been talking to my mom.”

Tags Kamala Harris Cory Booker