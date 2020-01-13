Biden most trusted among Democratic primary voters on foreign relations: poll

Former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenSanders fires back at Trump: Polling surge 'means you're going to lose' Buttigieg picks up Iowa congressman's endorsement ahead of caucuses Kerry: Sanders is 'distorting' Biden's record over vote for Iraq war MORE is the most-trusted 2020 candidate on foreign policy by a margin of 12 points, according to a new Morning Consult/Politico poll.

Thirty-two percent of primary voters named Biden their most-trusted candidate on foreign policy, followed by Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersCardi B: 'I think I want to be a politician' Local New Hampshire SEIU branch bucks national union to endorse Sanders Warren: 'Disappointed' to hear Sanders urging volunteers 'to trash me' MORE (I-Vt.) at 20 percent and those expressing no opinion in third place with 12 percent.

Eleven percent named Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenLocal New Hampshire SEIU branch bucks national union to endorse Sanders Warren: 'Disappointed' to hear Sanders urging volunteers 'to trash me' Sanders fires back at Trump: Polling surge 'means you're going to lose' MORE (D-Mass.) as their most-trusted on foreign policy, followed by former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg Michael Rubens Bloomberg'Trade is Not a Four-Letter Word': Fred Hochberg shows why bipartisanship is the answer Bloomberg touts appeal to moderate Republicans The Memo: Four Democrats race for Iowa prize MORE and former South Bend, Ind. Mayor Pete Buttigieg Peter (Pete) Paul ButtigiegProtesters interrupt Buttigieg at Iowa rally Sanders fires back at Trump: Polling surge 'means you're going to lose' Trump: 'Crazy Bernie Sanders' looking 'very good' against 2020 Democrats MORE, both with 6 percent.

Sanders, however, was named the most-trusted candidate on several other issues, including health care, at 29 percent, the economy, at 23 percent, and climate change, at 24 percent. Respondents named Biden their most-trusted candidate on the national debt at 22 percent and immigration at 25 percent, with Sanders in second place for each issue.

The poll comes as Sanders highlights his opposition to the war in Iraq in 2002 in contrast with Biden’s support, as the U.S. killing of Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani led to a flareup of tensions with Tehran, with a retaliatory attack by Iran on an Iraqi missile base housing U.S. troops briefly sparking fears of another war.

"It is appalling that after 18 years Joe Biden still refuses to admit he was dead wrong on the Iraq War, the worst foreign policy blunder in modern American history," Jeff Weaver, a senior adviser to the Sanders campaign, said in a statement late Saturday. "Unlike 23 of his Senate colleagues who got it right, Biden made explicitly clear that he was voting for war, and even after the war started, he boasted that he didn’t regret it."

Pollsters surveyed 801 Democratic primary voters from Jan. 10-12. The poll has a margin of error of three points.