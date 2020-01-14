Democratic Party boss pushes back on criticism: Debate rules 'very transparent,' and 'very inclusive'

Democratic National Committee (DNC) Chairman Tom Perez Thomas Edward PerezClinton’s top five vice presidential picks Government social programs: Triumph of hope over evidence Labor’s 'wasteful spending and mismanagement” at Workers’ Comp MORE defended the party’s debate stage requirements as “transparent” and “inclusive” amid criticism on Tuesday from some candidates over the lack of diversity among the six candidates that will be on stage in Iowa.

“We made the rules, they were very transparent, they're very inclusive, and we can't change the rules midstream because there's a candidate that I wish were on but didn't make the debate stage,” Perez said Tuesday morning on CNN’s “New Day.”

His comments came after former Massachusetts Gov. Deval Patrick Deval PatrickCory Booker ends presidential bid Deval Patrick rolls out six-figure ad buy in early states Bloomberg decides to skip Nevada caucuses MORE (D), a late entry to the field, released a statement slamming the “leadership of the Democratic party” for choosing criteria that has “not served to demonstrate" to voters the “breadth and depth of diverse talent in the field.” He called for a reconsideration for the criteria for participating in future debates.

“I love Deval Patrick, he is my former boss, I think the world of him,” Perez said. “He is polling at about 1 percent right now in the national polls.”

Perez defended the criteria, saying that candidates had to reach “5 percent in four out of 23 polls” leading up to the debate.

“Let me give you a point of reference,” Perez added. “Four years ago, needed to average 5 percent in the five polls leading up to Iowa so the bar was much higher in the past.”

“What we said every month was that the closer we got to Iowa we would do what we’ve always done, which is raise the bar,” he said. “And last month we had eight people who made the debate stage, three women two candidates of color and an openly gay candidate. Remarkable diversity.”

The six candidates set to appear on stage Tuesday are all white. Perez pointed out that Sen. Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisRosario Dawson after Booker drops out of 2020 race: 'You continue to inspire me everyday' Trump mocks Booker over suspended presidential campaign Cory Booker ends presidential bid MORE (D-Calif.), who has dropped out of the race, made the debate stage last month and he had “no doubt” she would’ve qualified again.

Sen. Cory Booker Cory Anthony Booker Democratic challenger on Van Drew's party switch: 'He betrayed our community' Rosario Dawson after Booker drops out of 2020 race: 'You continue to inspire me everyday' Biden found leading in Iowa by Monmouth poll MORE (D-N.J.) had also been critical of the lack of diversity in the field and in the late debates. Booker ended his campaign Monday. He had not qualified for Tuesday’s debate or the debate in December.

The candidates who qualified for the debate are former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenBiden most trusted among Democratic primary voters on foreign relations: poll Russia hacked Ukrainian gas company at center of impeachment inquiry: report Warren: Sanders said a woman could not win the White House MORE, Sens. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenBiden most trusted among Democratic primary voters on foreign relations: poll Warren: Sanders said a woman could not win the White House Conservatives slam Warren's call to put transgender women in women's prisons MORE (Mass.), Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersBiden most trusted among Democratic primary voters on foreign relations: poll Warren: Sanders said a woman could not win the White House Hill.TV's Saagar Enjeti warns Biden's Iraq record could be general election issue MORE (Vt.) and Amy Klobuchar Amy Jean KlobucharPoll: Biden leads Democratic field nationally after Sanders takes top spot in Iowa poll Biden found leading in Iowa by Monmouth poll Sanders: Releasing list of Supreme Court picks 'not a bad idea' MORE (Minn.), former South Bend Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg Peter (Pete) Paul ButtigiegBiden most trusted among Democratic primary voters on foreign relations: poll Warren: Sanders said a woman could not win the White House Sanders-Warren fight unnerves progressives MORE and Tom Steyer Tom Fahr SteyerSanders: Releasing list of Supreme Court picks 'not a bad idea' It's time for the Democratic candidates to talk more about national security Buttigieg picks up Iowa congressman's endorsement ahead of caucuses MORE.