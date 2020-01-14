African American mayor in Iowa endorses Buttigieg

The first black mayor of Waterloo, Iowa, endorsed Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg Peter (Pete) Paul ButtigiegBiden most trusted among Democratic primary voters on foreign relations: poll Warren: Sanders said a woman could not win the White House Sanders-Warren fight unnerves progressives MORE less than a month before Iowa’s first-in-the-nation caucuses.

Waterloo Mayor Quentin Hart said Buttigieg will not ignore communities like the city he serves because the former South Bend, Ind., mayor “comes from one.”

“Pete is running to bring the same transformative approach he brought to his city to our country — and I’m proud to stand alongside him in that effort,” Hart said in a statement Tuesday. “As our nation moves forward, we cannot continue to ignore communities like ours, and I know that Pete won’t forget places like Waterloo because he comes from one.”

Waterloo is the most racially diverse city in the state, according to The Associated Press. The endorsement could give Buttigieg a boost as he struggles to court black voters, a large portion of the Democratic electorate.

Black Lives Matter protesters disrupted a Buttigieg campaign event in Iowa on Sunday, chanting "anti-black, anti-poor," apparently referring to Buttigieg. Days before, about a dozen Black Lives Matter protesters demonstrated at a Buttigieg campaign event in California.

Speaking to the AP, Hart highlighted Buttigieg’s work serving South Bend.

“He’s taken an industrial place like South Bend, Indiana, which is kind of similar to the story of Waterloo, Iowa, where a lot of people had given up on that community, and made great strides to turning it around,” Hart told the AP.

“Just like in South Bend and Waterloo, we’re placed in situations where it seems like we’re responsible to fix generations of decline, to fix generational and systemic racism or problems that we’ve had,” he added.

Rep. Anthony Brown Anthony Gregory BrownMd. congressman endorses Buttigieg, becomes campaign's first national co-chair The biggest political upsets of the decade Sunday Show Preview: Trump's allies and administration defend decision on Syria MORE (D-Md.) last week became the first member of the Congressional Black Caucus to endorse Buttigieg.

Hart’s endorsement comes as polls show a tight race between Buttigieg and three other candidates in Iowa.

A Des Moines Register–CNN poll released last week has Buttigieg at 16 percent, in third place behind Sens. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersBiden most trusted among Democratic primary voters on foreign relations: poll Warren: Sanders said a woman could not win the White House Hill.TV's Saagar Enjeti warns Biden's Iraq record could be general election issue MORE (I-Vt.) and Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenBiden most trusted among Democratic primary voters on foreign relations: poll Warren: Sanders said a woman could not win the White House Conservatives slam Warren's call to put transgender women in women's prisons MORE (D-Mass.). Former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenBiden most trusted among Democratic primary voters on foreign relations: poll Russia hacked Ukrainian gas company at center of impeachment inquiry: report Warren: Sanders said a woman could not win the White House MORE was in dead heat with the mayor at 15 percent, based on the poll.

The Iowa caucuses will take place on Feb. 3.