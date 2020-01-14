Booker: 'I'm not taking anything off the table' on possible VP nomination

Sen. Cory BookerCory Anthony Booker Democratic challenger on Van Drew's party switch: 'He betrayed our community' Rosario Dawson after Booker drops out of 2020 race: 'You continue to inspire me everyday' Biden found leading in Iowa by Monmouth poll MORE (D-N.J.) on Tuesday signaled that he’d be open to a spot on the 2020 Democratic ticket as vice president, a day after he ended his campaign for the White House.
Booker told "CBS This Morning” that he’s “not taking anything off the table” in regard to a potential vice presidential bid but added that he’s had no conversations about it so far.
“But my focus really is New Jersey and my state,” he said.
Sen. @CoryBooker claims he has had no conversations about being a potential Vice Presidential candidate, but says he’s “not taking anything off the table.” https://t.co/DNRPWa8RS2 pic.twitter.com/D3bcpTyEGI— CBS This Morning (@CBSThisMorning) January 14, 2020
Then-Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton had Booker on her shortlist for the position on the 2016 ticket. She ultimately chose Sen. Tim Kaine (D-Va.) for the spot.
Booker said Tuesday he was “pleased” he was vetted as one of Clinton’s choices.
The senator also said that he would consider endorsing a candidate in the primary, but did not signal any that he’s leaning toward.
"I definitely will consider it, 100 percent. Right now, I am gonna take a breather,” Booker said. “I'm gonna focus on the impeachment trials. And I have a reelection campaign.”
Booker ended his campaign Monday, acknowledging that he no longer had the resources to continue in the race.
“It was a difficult decision to make, but I got in this race to win, and I’ve always said I wouldn’t continue if there was no longer a path to victory,” Booker said in an email to supporters.