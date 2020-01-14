Booker: 'I'm not taking anything off the table' on possible VP nomination

Sen. Cory Booker Cory Anthony Booker Democratic challenger on Van Drew's party switch: 'He betrayed our community' Rosario Dawson after Booker drops out of 2020 race: 'You continue to inspire me everyday' Biden found leading in Iowa by Monmouth poll MORE (D-N.J.) on Tuesday signaled that he’d be open to a spot on the 2020 Democratic ticket as vice president, a day after he ended his campaign for the White House.

Booker told "CBS This Morning” that he’s “not taking anything off the table” in regard to a potential vice presidential bid but added that he’s had no conversations about it so far.

“But my focus really is New Jersey and my state,” he said.

Sen. @CoryBooker claims he has had no conversations about being a potential Vice Presidential candidate, but says he’s “not taking anything off the table.” https://t.co/DNRPWa8RS2 pic.twitter.com/D3bcpTyEGI — CBS This Morning (@CBSThisMorning) January 14, 2020

Then-Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham Clinton Democratic challenger on Van Drew's party switch: 'He betrayed our community' Russia hacked Ukrainian gas company at center of impeachment inquiry: report Warren: Sanders said a woman could not win the White House MORE had Booker on her shortlist for the position on the 2016 ticket. She ultimately chose Sen. Tim Kaine Timothy (Tim) Michael KaineOvernight Defense: Trump says it 'doesn't really matter' if Soleimani was plotting imminent attack | Pompeo won't testify before House panel on Iran | Investigation finds Pensacola base shooting was terrorism The Hill's 12:30 Report: Booker drops out of 2020 race The Hill's Morning Report - Impeachment week MORE (D-Va.) for the spot.

Booker said Tuesday he was “pleased” he was vetted as one of Clinton’s choices.

The senator also said that he would consider endorsing a candidate in the primary, but did not signal any that he’s leaning toward.

"I definitely will consider it, 100 percent. Right now, I am gonna take a breather,” Booker said. “I'm gonna focus on the impeachment trials. And I have a reelection campaign.”

Booker ended his campaign Monday, acknowledging that he no longer had the resources to continue in the race.

“It was a difficult decision to make, but I got in this race to win, and I’ve always said I wouldn’t continue if there was no longer a path to victory,” Booker said in an email to supporters.