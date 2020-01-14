NH Democrats launch effort to keep 'undeclared' primary voters

The New Hampshire Democratic Party (NHDP) is launching an effort to make sure that the “undeclared” voters, who make up a strong majority of the state’s population, remain Democrats after participating in the primary on Feb. 11.

New Hampshire is peculiar in that it has about 413,000 undeclared voters, compared to 288,000 registered Republicans and 275,000 registered Democrats.

The undeclared voters can participate in this year’s Democratic primary by registering as Democrats for the day, before being given the option to return to their undeclared status.

But New Hampshire Democrats are investing in a “Declare Yourself” campaign aimed at keeping those independent primary voters registered with the party. The state party will run social media ads and release videos and testimony from former undeclared voters who decided to stay with the Democrats.

President Trump will be at the center of that effort.

“Donald Trump made a lot of promises to Granite Staters when he was running for president here in 2016, and he’s broken virtually every one of them — from his failure to lower drug prices to running an administration filled with lobbyists and working only for special interests,” said NHDP Chairman Ray Buckley.

“Independent voters are excited to cast a ballot in our Democratic presidential primary, because they know that our Democratic candidates will deliver to put college within reach for more families, make health care more accessible, and build an economy that works for everyone.”

Democrats are hoping for record turnout when voting begins in February, with polls finding former Vice President Joe Biden, Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) and former South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg all running strong and in contention for the first-in-the-nation primary.

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton (D) narrowly won the Granite State's four electoral votes in 2016, edging Trump by fewer than 3,000 votes.

“New Hampshire’s independent voters are taking every chance they have to vote against Donald Trump, including by voting for a Democrat in our exciting First in the Nation primary,” Buckley said. “And when they do, we’re here to welcome them to our Party.”