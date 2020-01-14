New Biden ad uses montage of Trump referencing him to make electability case

Former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenBiden most trusted among Democratic primary voters on foreign relations: poll Russia hacked Ukrainian gas company at center of impeachment inquiry: report Warren: Sanders said a woman could not win the White House MORE released a new ad Tuesday that features numerous clips of President Trump Donald John Trump Democratic challenger on Van Drew's party switch: 'He betrayed our community' Rand Paul pledges to force Hunter Biden vote if GOP backs Dem impeachment witnesses Trump plans to divert .2 billion from Pentagon for border wall construction: report MORE referencing the Democratic candidate by name, highlighting the Biden campaign's core message that he is best positioned to defeat Trump.

The 30-second ad, released just hours ahead of Tuesday night's Democratic primary debate in Iowa, features a montage of Trump saying Biden's name, followed by a narrator saying, "Donald Trump has made it clear he's got Joe Biden on his mind because Trump knows Biden will beat him in Pennsylvania, Michigan and Wisconsin — the states we need to take back the presidency."

The ad, first obtained by CNN, focuses on winning in the general election instead of emphasizing the Democratic primary. Biden has led the field of White House hopefuls in most national polls, but not in early nominating states like Iowa and New Hampshire.

"Whoever we pick has to have [a] really good chance of being able to beat Donald Trump, and you guys have to decide who is best equipped and most likely to beat him," Biden told voters in Anamosa, Iowa, earlier this month.

Tuesday's ad is part of an ongoing $4 million ad buy in the Hawkeye State, which holds its first-in-the-nation caucuses on Feb. 3.