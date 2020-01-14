Joaquin Castro follows brother in backing Warren

Rep. Joaquin Castro Joaquin CastroRep. Castro to brother Julián: 'You've made your family and community proud' Hispanic Democrats demand flu vaccines for detained migrants Pelosi faces tough choices on impeachment managers MORE (D-Texas), the chairman of the Congressional Hispanic Caucus, announced Tuesday he is endorsing Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenBiden most trusted among Democratic primary voters on foreign relations: poll Warren: Sanders said a woman could not win the White House Conservatives slam Warren's call to put transgender women in women's prisons MORE (D-Mass.) in the 2020 Democratic presidential primary.

Castro’s endorsement comes a couple of weeks after his twin brother, former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Julián Castro, backed Warren upon ending his own White House campaign.

The congressman championed Warren as “the only candidate” who can unite the party and the country, “two things essential to defeating Donald Trump Donald John Trump Democratic challenger on Van Drew's party switch: 'He betrayed our community' Rand Paul pledges to force Hunter Biden vote if GOP backs Dem impeachment witnesses Trump plans to divert .2 billion from Pentagon for border wall construction: report MORE and restoring America’s leadership role at home and abroad,” he said in a statement.

“Today, I’m endorsing Senator Elizabeth Warren for President, because she’s going to make sure that everyone has great opportunities to achieve their dreams and get ahead,” Joaquin Castro said.

“Sen. Warren is going to fight for all of us, including for people who came from neighborhoods like mine,” the San Antonio native added. “That’s why I’m proud to be in this fight with her.”

His endorsement comes the same day as the final Democratic primary debate before Iowa’s first-in-the-nation caucuses.

Texas is one of several Super Tuesday states that will hold their nominating contests on March 3.

The Warren campaign has offices in San Antonio and Austin and said it’s planning to open one in Houston on Friday.

Julián Castro has been campaigning with Warren across Iowa since endorsing her campaign.