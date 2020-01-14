Dave Chappelle endorses Andrew Yang in Democratic primary

Comedian Dave Chappelle on Tuesday threw his support behind Andrew Yang Andrew YangPoll: Biden leads Democratic field nationally after Sanders takes top spot in Iowa poll Yang calls out DNC on polling, says he should be in Tuesday debate Poll: Sanders takes lead in Iowa less than a month before vote MORE’s bid for the Democratic presidential nomination, becoming the latest celebrity to back the former tech executive in the 2020 primary.

In a statement released by the campaign, Chappelle declared that he was part of the “Yang Gang.” He’s set to perform two shows in South Carolina on Yang’s behalf later this month.

Yang, who was virtually unknown to most voters until last year, also he received an endorsement last month from rapper and actor Donald Glover, who has since joined Yang’s campaign as a creative consultant.

The endorsement from Chappelle was expected. The former “Chappelle Show” star previously said that he would headline a couple of shows for Yang, scheduled for Jan. 29 and 30.

And in an interview with New England Cable News last week, Yang said that he had been talking to the comedian about his campaign.

“Dave’s team reached out to our team, and they were thrilled to put the two of us together,” Yang said. “We sat down and talked about his concerns for the country and what we need to do to for the next generation. Dave’s a dad like I am. And then after we met, he said, ‘Look, I want to help, and what can I do to help?’"