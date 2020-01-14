Largest Democratic super PAC to spend $150M this cycle

The largest Democratic super PAC is expanding its 2020 budget by $50 million as it seeks to keep Democrats competitive with President Trump Donald John Trump Democratic challenger on Van Drew's party switch: 'He betrayed our community' Rand Paul pledges to force Hunter Biden vote if GOP backs Dem impeachment witnesses Trump plans to divert .2 billion from Pentagon for border wall construction: report MORE’s reelection spending while the party focuses on its nominating process.

Priorities USA had already committed $100 million this cycle to advertising, election infrastructure and mobilization efforts in the battleground states of Florida, Wisconsin, Michigan and Pennsylvania.

On Tuesday, the group announced its budget had grown to $150 million, including $70 million in television and digital ads that will begin running in February in the four battleground states. The $70 million is made up of a $30 million television buy and $40 million digital ads that will run on platforms such as YouTube, Hulu and Pandora.

Priorities USA has been on the air and online since July. In 2016, the group didn’t begin its advertising blitz until May of the election year, but Democrats are rattled by Trump and the Republican National Committee’s (RNC) massive fundraising hauls. Together, Trump and the RNC began 2020 with about $200 million in the bank.

“While most of our party is focused on choosing our nominee, Donald Trump will be spending unprecedented amounts of money in battleground states in an effort to define the election before our nominee has a chance to defend themselves,” said Guy Cecil, the chairman of Priorities USA. “Priorities USA has been outspending Trump online in key states for the lsat six months, and we will now be expanding our efforts to TV to make sure voters are hearing about how Donald Trump isn’t working for them.”

The group’s TV ads will begin running in Wisconsin on Feb. 25, as part of a $5.8 million buy. In mid-March, TV ads will go up in Pennsylvania ($5.9 million), Michigan ($6 million) and Florida ($12.6 million).

Trump won all four states in 2016, turning Wisconsin, Michigan and Pennsylvania red for the first time in decades. If the electoral map remains the same but Democrats win those three states back, they’ll win the White House.