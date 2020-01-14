Sanders targets Biden in new video hours before debate

Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersBiden most trusted among Democratic primary voters on foreign relations: poll Warren: Sanders said a woman could not win the White House Hill.TV's Saagar Enjeti warns Biden's Iraq record could be general election issue MORE (I-Vt.) released a video slamming former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenBiden most trusted among Democratic primary voters on foreign relations: poll Russia hacked Ukrainian gas company at center of impeachment inquiry: report Warren: Sanders said a woman could not win the White House MORE just hours before the two are set to meet at Tuesday night’s 2020 primary debate in Iowa.

Sanders appeared to broadcast his points of attack against Biden as the two compete at the top of most national and early state polls, continuing a weeks-long back-and-forth between the two 2020 front-runners that has focused largely on foreign policy.

The video features Sanders speechwriter David Sirota highlighting Sanders’s attacks on Biden for voting for the Iraq War while he was in the Senate, a criticism the campaign has heavily promoted following increased turmoil in Iran and the broader Middle East.

ADVERTISEMENT

When you look at my record vs. Joe Biden's record, I just don't think that Biden's record is going to bring forth the energy that we need to defeat Trump. pic.twitter.com/Y8UJYJT6wT — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) January 14, 2020

“Joe Biden voted and helped lead the effort for the war in Iraq, the most dangerous foreign policy blunder in the modern history of this country,” Sanders says in a CNN clip replayed in the video.

Biden “not only helped Republicans pass the Iraq War resolution; he led the fight to help Republicans vote down Democratic amendments to limit that resolution,” Sirota adds.

ADVERTISEMENT

The video goes on to slam Biden over his support for the “disastrous” North American Free Trade Agreement, which has been a top target for President Trump Donald John Trump Democratic challenger on Van Drew's party switch: 'He betrayed our community' Rand Paul pledges to force Hunter Biden vote if GOP backs Dem impeachment witnesses Trump plans to divert .2 billion from Pentagon for border wall construction: report MORE and progressives alike. The video also bashes the former vice president’s past efforts to cut government spending for Social Security and support for a bankruptcy bill that, Sanders said, “caused enormous financial problems for working families.”

Sanders and Biden are expected to tangle further at Tuesday night’s primary debate in Iowa as polls for the Hawkeye State, which holds the nation’s first nominating contest on Feb. 3, show them locked in a tight battle for the race’s lead along with Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenBiden most trusted among Democratic primary voters on foreign relations: poll Warren: Sanders said a woman could not win the White House Conservatives slam Warren's call to put transgender women in women's prisons MORE (D-Mass.) and former South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg Peter (Pete) Paul ButtigiegBiden most trusted among Democratic primary voters on foreign relations: poll Warren: Sanders said a woman could not win the White House Sanders-Warren fight unnerves progressives MORE.

Biden and Sanders increasingly began to feud after this month’s killing of Qassem Soleimani, Iran’s top general. Biden maintained that he was best fit to guide American foreign policy because of his years serving on the Senate Foreign Affairs Committee and as vice president, leading Sanders to pounce on controversial calls such as Biden's Iraq War vote.