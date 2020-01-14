WATCH LIVE: Trump holds rally in Wisconsin as Democrats take debate stage

President Trump Donald John Trump Democratic challenger on Van Drew's party switch: 'He betrayed our community' Rand Paul pledges to force Hunter Biden vote if GOP backs Dem impeachment witnesses Trump plans to divert .2 billion from Pentagon for border wall construction: report MORE is holding a "Keep America Great" rally in Milwaukee on Tuesday night as Democrats head to Iowa for a presidential primary debate.

Trump is expected to take the stage shortly after 8 p.m. ET, while the Democratic debate will commence in Des Moines, Iowa, at 9 p.m. ET.

Trump's Milwaukee rally is the second of four such events he has scheduled for January. He traveled last week to Ohio and will hold rallies in New Jersey and Iowa at the end of the month.

