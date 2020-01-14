Congressional candidate ensnared in latest impeachment evidence

A Republican running for Congress in Connecticut is one of the latest figures to be ensnared in the impeachment proceedings in Congress after the House released new evidence on Tuesday.

Robert Hyde, who is running to challenge Rep. Jahana HayesJahana HayesIlhan Omar, Ayanna Pressley dance to Lizzo's 'Truth Hurts' in video Democratic rep slams news outlets for 'exaggerated headlines' about threats Lawmakers put spotlight on youth homelessness MORE (D) in Connecticut’s 5th Congressional District, was revealed to have communicated with an associate of Rudy Giuliani Rudy GiulianiEnergy Department agrees to begin releasing Ukraine-related records Here's what happens next on impeachment Bloomberg gets first congressional endorsement MORE, President Trump Donald John Trump Democratic challenger on Van Drew's party switch: 'He betrayed our community' Rand Paul pledges to force Hunter Biden vote if GOP backs Dem impeachment witnesses Trump plans to divert .2 billion from Pentagon for border wall construction: report MORE’s personal attorney, regarding efforts to oust the U.S. ambassador to Ukraine.

According to a series of documents released by the House Intelligence, Foreign Affairs, and Oversight and Reform committees, Hyde communicated with Giuliani associate Lev Parnas about former U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch Marie YovanovitchTrump must be removed — for more than reasons offered in impeachment Giuliani says he's 'more of a Jew' than George Soros US diplomat William Taylor to leave Ukraine post at the beginning of January MORE.

“Wow. Can’t believe Trumo hasn’t fired this bitch. I’ll get right in that,” Hyde texted to Parnas, according to the documents released by the House chairmen. Hyde also suggested that Yovanovitch's movements were being monitored, texting Parnas, “They will let me know when she’s on the move,” seemingly referring to her private security detail.

The Republican candidate dismissed the documents released by Democrats on Tuesday.

“What Bull Schiff? Adam Schiffhead is a poor losing [piece of shit],” Hyde wrote in a text to The Hill, referring to House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff Adam Bennett SchiffHere's what happens next on impeachment This week: Impeachment spotlight shifts to the Senate Trump bemoans 'stigma' of impeachment MORE (D-Calif.). “Trump 2020.”

Hyde, an Iraq War veteran and small-business owner, is running against at least four other Republicans for the chance to challenge Hayes in November’s election.

He has tied himself closely to Trump during his campaign, vowing to be a close ally of the White House should he win later this year.

“Robert Hyde is an ardent support of our duly elected president, President Trump, and his agenda of renewing American Greatness. Robert believes the residents of northwestern Connecticut in the Fifth District deserve better than their current – and past – leadership. There is no one better than Robert Hyde to represent CT-5,” his campaign website reads.

Still, Hyde faces an uphill battle should he win his bid to face off against Hayes. The Democrat won her first term in 2018 by more than 11 points.

The documents unveiled by House Democrats on Tuesday included phone records, documents and other materials from Parnas regarding his role in efforts to convince the Ukrainian government to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenBiden most trusted among Democratic primary voters on foreign relations: poll Russia hacked Ukrainian gas company at center of impeachment inquiry: report Warren: Sanders said a woman could not win the White House MORE, one of Trump’s chief political rivals, as well as to dismiss Yovanovitch, who some believed would be an obstacle to Trump’s efforts.

Parnas has emerged as a focal figure in the impeachment process, with Democrats saying he played a key role in relaying Trump’s wishes to Ukrainian figures. In the documents released by House investigators, Parnas said he intended to work his “magic” to reach a deal with Kyiv and tried but failed to set up a meeting between Zelensky and Giuliani.

The House will vote Wednesday to send the two articles of impeachment that were passed last month to the Senate, where a trial is set to begin next week.