DNC, Democratic candidates combine to raise $580M in 2019

The Democratic National Committee (DNC) and the Democratic presidential candidates combined to raise $580 million in 2019, according to a DNC official, outpacing President Trump Donald John Trump Democratic challenger on Van Drew's party switch: 'He betrayed our community' Rand Paul pledges to force Hunter Biden vote if GOP backs Dem impeachment witnesses Trump plans to divert .2 billion from Pentagon for border wall construction: report MORE and the Republican National Committee by about $120 million.

A DNC official said the national party will report raising $28 million in the fourth quarter of 2019, which is far short of the RNC’s fourth quarter haul of $72.3 million.

On the year, the DNC will report having raised $95 million, about $30 million more than it raised in 2015 when President Obama was in the White House.

Trump’s reelection campaign raised $46 million in the fourth quarter alone, about $12 million more than Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersBiden most trusted among Democratic primary voters on foreign relations: poll Warren: Sanders said a woman could not win the White House Hill.TV's Saagar Enjeti warns Biden's Iraq record could be general election issue MORE (I-Vt.), the leading fundraising in the Democratic presidential field.

All told, Trump and the RNC brought in $463 million in 2019.

But Democrats who have been alarmed by the massive fundraising hauls posted by Trump and the RNC can take solace in the combined effort of all the Democrats running for president, who have been dividing up their fundraising efforts between more than a dozen candidates for more than a year now.

The DNC official said that the national party plus all of the Democratic candidates pushed the party past $580 million in 2019.

Sanders led the way, posting a blowout fourth quarter at $34.5 million and raising about $96 million total in 2019. Former South Bend, Ind. Mayor Pete Buttigieg Peter (Pete) Paul ButtigiegBiden most trusted among Democratic primary voters on foreign relations: poll Warren: Sanders said a woman could not win the White House Sanders-Warren fight unnerves progressives MORE raised $24.7 million in the fourth quarter and $76 million in 2019.

Former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenBiden most trusted among Democratic primary voters on foreign relations: poll Russia hacked Ukrainian gas company at center of impeachment inquiry: report Warren: Sanders said a woman could not win the White House MORE brought in $22.7 million in the fourth quarter, followed by Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenBiden most trusted among Democratic primary voters on foreign relations: poll Warren: Sanders said a woman could not win the White House Conservatives slam Warren's call to put transgender women in women's prisons MORE (D-Mass.) $21.2 million at and tech entrepreneur Andrew Yang Andrew YangPoll: Biden leads Democratic field nationally after Sanders takes top spot in Iowa poll Yang calls out DNC on polling, says he should be in Tuesday debate Poll: Sanders takes lead in Iowa less than a month before vote MORE at $16.5 million.

Still, the Trump campaign and RNC will begin 2020 with about $200 million in the bank, while Democrats spend big on their contested primary.

The DNC official did not say how much the national party has in the bank.