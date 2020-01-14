Trump: 'I don't believe' Sanders said a woman can't win the presidency

President Trump Donald John Trump Democratic challenger on Van Drew's party switch: 'He betrayed our community' Rand Paul pledges to force Hunter Biden vote if GOP backs Dem impeachment witnesses Trump plans to divert .2 billion from Pentagon for border wall construction: report MORE on Tuesday waded into a dispute between Democratic presidential hopefuls Sens. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersBiden most trusted among Democratic primary voters on foreign relations: poll Warren: Sanders said a woman could not win the White House Hill.TV's Saagar Enjeti warns Biden's Iraq record could be general election issue MORE (I-Vt.) and Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenBiden most trusted among Democratic primary voters on foreign relations: poll Warren: Sanders said a woman could not win the White House Conservatives slam Warren's call to put transgender women in women's prisons MORE (D-Mass.), dismissing allegations that Sanders told Warren that he did not believe a woman could win the presidency.

Trump appeared to defend the Vermont senator amid the claims while speaking to supporters at a rally in Milwaukee, saying, "I don’t know him. I don’t particularly like him, but I don’t believe he said it," adding that it's "not the kind of thing he'd say."

The president then said he believed a woman can win the White House.

President Trump: "[Elizabeth Warren] said, right, that Bernie stated strongly that a woman can't win for president. A woman can win for president... I don't believe that Bernie said that." pic.twitter.com/KTeEHRHLiT — The Hill (@thehill) January 15, 2020

Sanders initially denied a CNN report that he made the comment during an exchange with Warren in December 2018. But Warren said in a statement Monday night that Sanders "disagreed" with her belief that a woman could win the presidency.

The debate over the exchange is the latest instance of tensions bursting into the open between the two senators, who are the progressive standard-bearers in the Democratic presidential field and have both been entrenched near the top of the polls. They are set to appear in the latest Democratic debate Tuesday night in Iowa.

Trump a day earlier sought to seize on the potential rift between the two campaigns, tweeting that he believed there was a "feud brewing."

The president and his campaign have started focusing additional attention on Sanders, who rocketed to the top of a recent Iowa poll just weeks ahead of the caucuses there. Trump observed during Tuesday's rally that Sanders was "surging" in the polls.