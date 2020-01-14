Video emerges of Sanders saying in 1988 a woman could be elected president

A clip emerged Tuesday of Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersBiden most trusted among Democratic primary voters on foreign relations: poll Warren: Sanders said a woman could not win the White House Hill.TV's Saagar Enjeti warns Biden's Iraq record could be general election issue MORE (I-Vt.) saying in 1988 that he believed a woman could be elected president, just a day after Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenBiden most trusted among Democratic primary voters on foreign relations: poll Warren: Sanders said a woman could not win the White House Conservatives slam Warren's call to put transgender women in women's prisons MORE (D-Mass.) said Sanders told her in 2018 that a woman couldn't win the presidency.

"The real issue is not whether you're black or white, whether you're a woman or a man. In my view, a woman could be elected president of the United States," Sanders, at the time a high-profile supporter of Jesse Jackson’s 1988 presidential bid, said in the clip. "The real issue is whose side are you on? Are you on the side of workers and poor people, or are you on the side of big money and the corporations?"

The clip was highlighted by Meagan Day, a staff writer for the leftist magazine Jacobin and a vocal supporter of Sanders.

“In my view a woman could be elected president of the United States.” — Bernie Sanders, 1988 pic.twitter.com/WJd847DdmA — Meagan Day (@meaganmday) January 13, 2020

The video's circulation comes shortly after a CNN report citing anonymous sources said Sanders told Warren in December 2018 that a woman could not be elected president.

Sanders vehemently denied the claim, saying Monday, "It is ludicrous to believe that at the same meeting where Elizabeth Warren told me she was going to run for president, I would tell her that a woman couldn't win."

Warren later said she met with Bernie and that "among the topics that came up was what would happen if Democrats nominated a female candidate. I thought a woman could win; he disagreed."