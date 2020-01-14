Steyer calls for cuts to defense spending

Billionaire Tom Steyer Tom Fahr SteyerSanders: Releasing list of Supreme Court picks 'not a bad idea' It's time for the Democratic candidates to talk more about national security Buttigieg picks up Iowa congressman's endorsement ahead of caucuses MORE on Tuesday night called for a reduction in U.S. defense spending during the Democratic debate in Iowa.

"I agree with Sen. [Elizabeth] Warren [D-Mass.]. We are spending dramatically too much money on defense," Steyer said.

"The money that we’re spending there we could use in other parts of the budget, and it’s time for someone from the outside to have a strategic view about what we’re trying to do and how to do it," he added.

Steyer also compared his "outside perspective" on foreign policy to that of former President Obama and Rep. Barbara Lee Barbara Jean LeeKhanna: Timing of Iran bill being weighed against getting bigger majority Overnight Defense: House passes measure to limit Trump on Iran | Pelosi vows vote to end 2002 war authorization | Officials believe Iran accidentally shot down passenger plane Pelosi vows vote to end 2002 Iraq War authorization MORE (D-Calif.), the sole vote against the war in Afghanistan.

Steyer referenced Obama and Lee shortly after former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenBiden most trusted among Democratic primary voters on foreign relations: poll Russia hacked Ukrainian gas company at center of impeachment inquiry: report Warren: Sanders said a woman could not win the White House MORE and Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersBiden most trusted among Democratic primary voters on foreign relations: poll Warren: Sanders said a woman could not win the White House Hill.TV's Saagar Enjeti warns Biden's Iraq record could be general election issue MORE (I-Vt.) invoked the two in a back-and-forth over Sanders’s opposition to the war in Iraq and Biden’s initial support for it.

“If you look who had the judgment, it was a state senator from Illinois with no experience who opposed the war [in Iraq],” Steyer said. “It is a congresswoman, Barbara Lee, from Oakland, Calif., who stood up against the original [Afghanistan] vote, who was the only person in Congress.”