Sanders on Kim Jong Un threatening Biden: 'But other than that, you like him'

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) and former Vice President Joe Biden shared a brief moment of levity as Biden cited North Korea's insults directed at him while blasting President Trump's North Korea policies.

Biden was asked whether he would meet with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un without preconditions as president, with moderators noting that as a presidential candidate, Barack Obama said he would do the same as president.

The former vice president said that he would not, saying that the Trump administration had already given Kim "everything he wants" and mentioning a statement issued by Pyongyang calling Biden a "rabid dog" who should be "beaten to death with a stick."

“But other than that, you like him,” Sanders interjected, drawing laughter from the crowd. The moment came after the debate kicked off with the two squaring off on foreign policy differences, mostly relating to Biden’s support for the Iraq War.