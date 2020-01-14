Warren: Women on stage are only ones undefeated in elections

Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenBiden most trusted among Democratic primary voters on foreign relations: poll Warren: Sanders said a woman could not win the White House Conservatives slam Warren's call to put transgender women in women's prisons MORE (D-Mass.) said at Tuesday's Democratic debate in Iowa that the women on stage were the only ones undefeated in every election they had run in.

"The men on this stage have lost 10 elections," Warren said while noting that she and Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) have won all their elections.

Warren, who defeated then-Sen. Scott Brown (R-Mass.) in 2012, noted she was the only candidate on the debate stage who has defeated a Republican incumbent in the past 30 years.

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) later said he had defeated an incumbent congressman in 1990. "But that was 30 years ago," Warren responded.

Former Vice President Joe Biden, who did not comment during the exchange, defeated then-Sen. Caleb Boggs (R-Del.) in 1972.