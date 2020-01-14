Biden heard on hot mic joking with Sanders about his arm gestures at debate

Former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenBiden most trusted among Democratic primary voters on foreign relations: poll Russia hacked Ukrainian gas company at center of impeachment inquiry: report Warren: Sanders said a woman could not win the White House MORE was heard on a hot mic briefly joking with Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersBiden most trusted among Democratic primary voters on foreign relations: poll Warren: Sanders said a woman could not win the White House Hill.TV's Saagar Enjeti warns Biden's Iraq record could be general election issue MORE (I-Vt.) about his arm gestures at the Democratic presidential debate on Tuesday night.

Biden leaned in and whispered to Sanders when the two shook hands at the start of the debate in Des Moines, moments after the Vermont senator joined the former vice president onstage.

“We’re close,” Biden was heard telling Sanders, apparently referring to the lecterns behind them. “Be careful with your arms.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Sanders responded by laughing and patting Biden on the arm.

HOT MIC: Biden To Bernie: We're close -- be careful of your arms"



pic.twitter.com/SDVCWDrKZL — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) January 14, 2020

The Vermont senator is known for his enthusiastic arm gestures at debates. He joined Biden at center stage for the CNN-Des Moines Register debate Tuesday night, the last debate before the Iowa caucuses early next month.

The two are considered front-runners in Iowa, along with Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenBiden most trusted among Democratic primary voters on foreign relations: poll Warren: Sanders said a woman could not win the White House Conservatives slam Warren's call to put transgender women in women's prisons MORE (D-Mass.) and former South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg Peter (Pete) Paul ButtigiegBiden most trusted among Democratic primary voters on foreign relations: poll Warren: Sanders said a woman could not win the White House Sanders-Warren fight unnerves progressives MORE.