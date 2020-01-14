Sanders says he didn't tell Warren a woman couldn't get elected president

Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersBiden most trusted among Democratic primary voters on foreign relations: poll Warren: Sanders said a woman could not win the White House Hill.TV's Saagar Enjeti warns Biden's Iraq record could be general election issue MORE (I-Vt.) on Tuesday said he did not tell Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenBiden most trusted among Democratic primary voters on foreign relations: poll Warren: Sanders said a woman could not win the White House Conservatives slam Warren's call to put transgender women in women's prisons MORE (D-Mass.) during a private, December 2018 meeting while both were preparing their presidential campaigns that he did not believe a woman could win the presidency.

Sander denied ever making the statement during a Democratic debate on Tuesday night in Iowa. Warren, asked about the conversation minutes later, said she disagreed with Sanders at the time.

"As a matter of fact, I didn’t say it," Sanders said.

"Anyone who knows me knows that it is incomprehensible that I do not think a woman could be president of the United States," he added.

"Bernie is my friend and I'm not here to fight with Bernie," Warren said moments later.

She did, however, note that the women on the debate stage were the only ones to have never lost an election that they've run in.

“The only people on this stage who have won every single election that they’ve been in are the women: Amy [Klobuchar] and me,” she quipped. “And the only person who has beaten an incumbent Republican any time in the past 30 years is me.”

The exchange was an extraordinary moment between the two progressive candidates, who have made a point of not battling one another but have seen underlying tensions break into public view over the last several days.

Their comments came after both released similar statements about the issue on Monday, but this was the first time each had discussed the matter on camera.

CNN first reported on Monday that Sanders told Warren that he did not believe a woman could not win the presidential election. He offered a lengthy, on-the-record denial as part of the story, saying that it was "ludicrous to believe that at the same meeting where Elizabeth Warren told me she was going to run for president, I would tell her that a woman couldn't win."