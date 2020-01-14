Klobuchar stumbles in recalling name of female governor in Kansas

Sen. Amy Klobuchar Amy Jean KlobucharPoll: Biden leads Democratic field nationally after Sanders takes top spot in Iowa poll Biden found leading in Iowa by Monmouth poll Sanders: Releasing list of Supreme Court picks 'not a bad idea' MORE (D-Minn.) stumbled at Tuesday night's Democratic presidential debate when recalling the name of Kansas's female governor.

The Minnesota senator was answering a question about what she would say to those who don’t think a woman could win the presidential election when she mentioned female Democratic governors like Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

Klobuchar appeared to get tripped up when attempting to name Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly (D).

“Kansas has a woman governor right now, and she beat Kris Kobach,” Klobuchar said. “And her name is — I’m very proud to know her — and her name is Gov. Kelly.”

Kelly responded to Klobuchar on Twitter saying, "you're right. Democratic women can win red states."

Hi @amyklobuchar ‍♀️ - you’re right. Democratic women can win red states. — Laura Kelly (@LauraKellyKS) January 14, 2020

But many users took to Twitter to call out Klobuchar.

CNN reporter Andrew Kaczynski tweeted the video with the caption, “when you came to class but forgot to do the reading.”

when you came to class but forgot to do the reading pic.twitter.com/sDiHQhIH8a — andrew kaczynski (@KFILE) January 14, 2020

The conservative Media Research Center dubbed the moment “Awkward.”

Awkward. Amy Klobuchar forgets the name of Kansas' Democratic governor while highlighting women Democratic governors. #DemDebate #CNNDebate pic.twitter.com/KpAdWQGGop — MediaResearchCenter (@theMRC) January 14, 2020

Other reporters and conservative voices criticized Klobuchar's slip-up.

Klobuchar trying to name the Kansas governor #DemDebate pic.twitter.com/v148xvey4K — Isabelle D'Antonio (@belle_dantonio) January 14, 2020

Klobuchar is very proud to know the governor of Kansas - her good friend (consults notes) - her friend she respects so much - (consults notes) - Governor (mutter mutter). #DemDebate — Chris Stigall (@ChrisStigall) January 14, 2020

Amy Klobuchar "proud to know" Kansas governor's name, which she couldn't remember, and needed to read from her notes. #DemDebate pic.twitter.com/odZvwOYwKL — Mark Dice (@MarkDice) January 14, 2020

The question posed to Klobuchar was in relation to Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersBiden most trusted among Democratic primary voters on foreign relations: poll Warren: Sanders said a woman could not win the White House Hill.TV's Saagar Enjeti warns Biden's Iraq record could be general election issue MORE (I-Vt.) and Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenBiden most trusted among Democratic primary voters on foreign relations: poll Warren: Sanders said a woman could not win the White House Conservatives slam Warren's call to put transgender women in women's prisons MORE (D-Mass.) disagreeing over whether Sanders told Warren in December 2018 that a woman could not win the presidency.