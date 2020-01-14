Klobuchar stumbles in recalling name of female governor in Kansas

Sen. Amy KlobucharAmy Jean KlobucharPoll: Biden leads Democratic field nationally after Sanders takes top spot in Iowa poll Biden found leading in Iowa by Monmouth poll Sanders: Releasing list of Supreme Court picks 'not a bad idea' MORE (D-Minn.) stumbled at Tuesday night's Democratic presidential debate when recalling the name of Kansas's female governor.

The Minnesota senator was answering a question about what she would say to those who don’t think a woman could win the presidential election when she mentioned female Democratic governors like Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

Klobuchar appeared to get tripped up when attempting to name Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly (D).

“Kansas has a woman governor right now, and she beat Kris Kobach,” Klobuchar said. “And her name is — I’m very proud to know her — and her name is Gov. Kelly.”

Kelly responded to Klobuchar on Twitter saying, "you're right. Democratic women can win red states."

But many users took to Twitter to call out Klobuchar.

CNN reporter Andrew Kaczynski tweeted the video with the caption, “when you came to class but forgot to do the reading.”

The conservative Media Research Center dubbed the moment “Awkward.”

Other reporters and conservative voices criticized Klobuchar's slip-up.

The question posed to Klobuchar was in relation to Sen. Bernie SandersBernie SandersBiden most trusted among Democratic primary voters on foreign relations: poll Warren: Sanders said a woman could not win the White House Hill.TV's Saagar Enjeti warns Biden's Iraq record could be general election issue MORE (I-Vt.) and Sen. Elizabeth WarrenElizabeth Ann WarrenBiden most trusted among Democratic primary voters on foreign relations: poll Warren: Sanders said a woman could not win the White House Conservatives slam Warren's call to put transgender women in women's prisons MORE (D-Mass.) disagreeing over whether Sanders told Warren in December 2018 that a woman could not win the presidency.

