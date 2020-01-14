Bloomberg campaign draws attention with 'fun' Twitter feed during Democratic debate

Former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg’s White House campaign sought to garner attention Tuesday night even though its candidate was not on the primary debate stage in Iowa.

As six White House contenders duked it out onstage at Drake University, Bloomberg’s campaign published a string of unusual tweets along with a pinned message explaining the rationale.

"The #DemDebate is tonight. Because Mike hasn't taken any campaign donations, he won't be on stage. But we're here on Twitter, tweeting stuff. Fun stuff. The very best stuff," the message said.

The tweets included questions on topics ranging from a potential Bloomberg presidency to snack food.

"In a Bloomberg Adminstration, there will be no tweeting from the Oval Office. Just an aggressive number of TikToks. #BloombergFacts #DemDebate," the campaign said in one tweet.

In a Bloomberg Adminstration, there will be no tweeting from the Oval Office. Just an aggressive number of TikToks. #BloombergFacts #DemDebate — Team Bloomberg (@Mike2020) January 15, 2020

“Less Tostitos branding than we expected. The candidates are barely mentioning Tostitos, which go great with dips, nachos or your favorite party snack recipe! #DemDebate,” it said in another post.

Less Tostitos branding than we expected. The candidates are barely mentioning Tostitos, which go great with dips, nachos or your favorite party snack recipe! #DemDebate — Team Bloomberg (@Mike2020) January 15, 2020

Other tweets discussed the best placement on one’s body for a tattoo, Vicks VapoRub, communicating telepathically with dolphins and more.

WHAT IS THE BEST PART OF THE BODY TO GET A BLOOMBERG 2020 TATTOO? — Team Bloomberg (@Mike2020) January 15, 2020

Mike not only reduced the number of uninsured by 40%, but also passed out free jars of Vicks VapoRub to people on the subway. #BloombergFacts #DemDebate — Team Bloomberg (@Mike2020) January 15, 2020

Neither the Bloomberg campaign nor Twitter responded to requests for comment from The Hill. The tweets appeared to be part of a gambit to attract attention to the campaign during the debate, the final such event before the Iowa caucus on Feb. 3. Bloomberg is not competing in Iowa or the three states following it after a late entry into the presidential race.

To qualify for Tuesday’s debate, candidates must have garnered the support of 225,000 unique donors and reached 5 percent support in at least four DNC-approved polls or at least 7 percent support in two single-state polls focused on Iowa, New Hampshire, South Carolina or Nevada. Bloomberg, who is fully self-funding his campaign, did not qualify since he is not accepting any donations.