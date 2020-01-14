Tom Steyer's tie becomes trending Google search during debate

By Aris Folley - 01/14/20 11:39 PM EST
 
Tom Steyer's tie becomes trending Google search during debate
© Getty Images

Billionaire and presidential candidate Tom SteyerTom Fahr SteyerSanders: Releasing list of Supreme Court picks 'not a bad idea' It's time for the Democratic candidates to talk more about national security Buttigieg picks up Iowa congressman's endorsement ahead of caucuses MORE saw a boost in search traffic on Google during this year’s first Democratic presidential debate on Tuesday night — partly thanks to his tie.

During the debate, Steyer appeared onstage donning a red and yellow plaid tie, a fashion choice that failed to go unnoticed on social media after hawk-eyed Twitter users pointed out a number of past public instances in which the candidate has appeared to don similar ties.

Steyer, who surged to third place in a recent Morning Consult tracker of the early voting states after trailing the Democratic primary field for months, even saw his tie become a top Google trend in the final hours of Tuesday night.

This isn't the first time Steyer has drawn viral attention for his choice of ties.

Back in October, a spokesperson for Steyer addressed the matter after a similar-looking tie he wore also went viral then.

At the time, the spokesperson told CNN that Steyer "wears Scottish ties every day because, in his own words, you got to dress for the fight."

Tags Tom Steyer