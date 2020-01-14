Van Jones: Sanders stepped on a banana peel in exchange with Warren

CNN commentator Van Jones said Tuesday that Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersBiden most trusted among Democratic primary voters on foreign relations: poll Warren: Sanders said a woman could not win the White House Hill.TV's Saagar Enjeti warns Biden's Iraq record could be general election issue MORE (I-Vt.) "slid around" on a banana peel in a debate confrontation with Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenBiden most trusted among Democratic primary voters on foreign relations: poll Warren: Sanders said a woman could not win the White House Conservatives slam Warren's call to put transgender women in women's prisons MORE (D-Mass.), who claims that Sanders told her a woman could not be president.

“This was Elizabeth Warren’s night,” Jones said. “She needed to do something and there was a banana peel sitting out there for Bernie to step on when it came to his comments about women. I think Bernie stepped on it and slid around and she knocked that moment out of the park and the only thing that will be remembered is how she handled that tonight.”

Warren claimed this week that Sanders told her in a private meeting in 2018 that a woman could not win the White House. The remark was allegedly made in a meeting the two had at Warren’s home where they discussed their presidential ambitions and agreed not to attack one another.

ADVERTISEMENT

At the debate, Sanders denied saying that a woman could not win, noting that he encouraged Warren to run in 2016 before he got into the race and pointing to videos his supporters are circulating from the 1980s of him telling children that a woman could become president.

"As a matter of fact, I didn’t say it," Sanders said.

"Anyone who knows me knows that it is incomprehensible that I do not think a woman could be president of the United States. … Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham Clinton Democratic challenger on Van Drew's party switch: 'He betrayed our community' Russia hacked Ukrainian gas company at center of impeachment inquiry: report Warren: Sanders said a woman could not win the White House MORE won the popular vote by 3 million votes. How could anyone not think a woman could become president?”

Warren on Tuesday insisted that Sanders did tell her that a woman could not win, before making the case that women unfairly face questions about whether they’re electable.

“Look at the men on this stage,” Warren said. “They’ve lost 10 elections. The only ones who have won every single election they’ve been in are the women. The only person on this stage to beat an incumbent Republican in the past 30 years is me.”

The remarks earned her a big round of applause in the auditorium.

After the debate, it appeared that Sanders and Warren confronted one another and walked away without shaking hands.