CNN's Van Jones: Democratic debate was 'dispiriting,' no evidence party can defeat Trump

CNN commentator Van Jones described the final debate before the Iowa caucuses as “dispiriting” and said Democrats will have to do better if they’re going to defeat President Trump Donald John Trump Democratic challenger on Van Drew's party switch: 'He betrayed our community' Rand Paul pledges to force Hunter Biden vote if GOP backs Dem impeachment witnesses Trump plans to divert .2 billion from Pentagon for border wall construction: report MORE.

Jones also lamented the bitter feud between Sens. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersBiden most trusted among Democratic primary voters on foreign relations: poll Warren: Sanders said a woman could not win the White House Hill.TV's Saagar Enjeti warns Biden's Iraq record could be general election issue MORE (I-Vt.) and Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenBiden most trusted among Democratic primary voters on foreign relations: poll Warren: Sanders said a woman could not win the White House Conservatives slam Warren's call to put transgender women in women's prisons MORE (D-Mass.) over whether Sanders told Warren that a woman could not win the White House.

“As a progressive to see those two have that level of vitriol was dispiriting,” Jones said.

“And I want to say that tonight for me was dispiriting. Democrats will have to do better than we saw tonight. There was nothing I saw tonight to suggest we’ll be able to take Donald Trump out and I want to see a Democrat in the White House as soon as possible. There was nothing tonight, if you’re looking at this thing, to say any of these people are prepared for what Donald Trump will do to us. And to see further divisions tonight is very dispiriting.”

Warren and Sanders appeared to be involved in a confrontation after the debate, following their conflicting accounts over whether Sanders had told Warren in a December 2018 meeting that a woman could not win the White House.