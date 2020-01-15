Sanders, Warren exchange underscores Iowa stakes

© Getty
DES MOINES -- A pointed exchange between the two leading progressive candidates running for president underscored the tension of Tuesday's debate, just weeks before Iowa voters kick off the Democratic nominating process with the first-in-the-nation caucuses.
For months, Sens. Bernie SandersBernie SandersBiden most trusted among Democratic primary voters on foreign relations: poll Warren: Sanders said a woman could not win the White House Hill.TV's Saagar Enjeti warns Biden's Iraq record could be general election issue MORE (I-Vt.) and Elizabeth WarrenElizabeth Ann WarrenBiden most trusted among Democratic primary voters on foreign relations: poll Warren: Sanders said a woman could not win the White House Conservatives slam Warren's call to put transgender women in women's prisons MORE (D-Mass.) have been allies, parrying attacks and defending each other from other candidates over their sweeping social reform plans.
But a rift emerged this week over a 2018 conversation in which Sanders allegedly told Warren he did not believe a woman could win the White House, spilling onto the debate stage and threatening to end whatever detente the two contenders had reached.
Before Tuesday's debate, Sanders denied he made the comment; Warren said he did. On Tuesday night, they stuck to their assertions.
"Well, as a matter of fact, I didn't say it. And I don't want to waste a whole lot of time on this, because this is what Donald Trump and maybe some of the media want. Anybody knows me knows that it's incomprehensible that I would think that a woman cannot be president of the United States," Sanders said.
"Bernie is my friend, and I am not here to try to fight with Bernie. But, look, this question about whether or not a woman can be president has been raised, and it's time for us to attack it head-on," Warren said. "Look at the men on this stage. Collectively, they have lost 10 elections. The only people on this stage who have won every single election that they've been in are the women."
As the debate closed and candidates congratulated each other, Sanders and Warren appeared to exchange sharp words. They pointedly did not shake hands.
"I don't know what they were saying," billionaire investor Tom SteyerTom Fahr SteyerSanders: Releasing list of Supreme Court picks 'not a bad idea' It's time for the Democratic candidates to talk more about national security Buttigieg picks up Iowa congressman's endorsement ahead of caucuses MORE, who walked in on the tense conversation, told reporters afterward.
The tension comes as Sanders and Warren have seen their political fortunes flip. Warren, long one of the top contenders in Iowa, has stumbled in recent months as she struggled to say how she would pay for some of her plans. Sanders, who has slowly and methodically built a loyal base of support for five years, has surged into a front-running position.
Sanders returned to the debate stage Tuesday seemingly with another target in mind, his fellow frontrunner Joe BidenJoe BidenBiden most trusted among Democratic primary voters on foreign relations: poll Russia hacked Ukrainian gas company at center of impeachment inquiry: report Warren: Sanders said a woman could not win the White House MORE, the former vice president. Biden and Sanders clashed on trade policy, health policy and their respective votes for and against authorizing the use of military force in Iraq during the George W. Bush administration.
"Joe and I listened to what Dick Cheney and George Bush and [Donald] Rumsfeld had to say. I thought they were lying. I didn't believe them for a moment," Sanders said. "Joe saw it differently."
"It was a mistaken vote, but I think my record overall, I'm prepared to compare it to anyone on this stage," Biden said. Biden instead contrasted his experience helping the Obama administration negotiate and implement the Iran nuclear deal with President TrumpDonald John Trump Democratic challenger on Van Drew's party switch: 'He betrayed our community' Rand Paul pledges to force Hunter Biden vote if GOP backs Dem impeachment witnesses Trump plans to divert .2 billion from Pentagon for border wall construction: report MORE's decision to pull out of the deal and recent escalating tensions in the Persian Gulf.
Later, a top Sanders adviser said it was no accident that the Vermont independent had clashed so often with Biden, as the two stood side by side at center stage.
"There's some overlapping base, voting base between Sen. Sanders and Vice President Biden, and I think we have been involved in an effort to highlight Joe Biden's record as it relates to working class people in the country as a U.S. Senator, and it's not favorable," said Jeff Weaver, Sanders's senior adviser.
The stakes in Tuesday's contest were higher than at any other point in the race as candidates scramble across Iowa in the lead-up to the caucuses. Public polls show Sanders, Biden, Buttigieg and Warren in a virtual four-way tie for first place, with Klobuchar lagging in a distant fifth. A decisive win for any candidate would provide a momentum boost ahead of the New Hampshire primary and contests in Nevada and South Carolina next month.
But those stakes seemed to inspire a sort of prevent defense, as the candidates protected their share of the electorate rather than risking a last-minute slide by attacking a rival. The candidates on stage Tuesday spent most of the largely flat debate addressing the issue Iowa Democrats have said is most important to them: Which of them is most capable of beating President Trump in November's general election.
Warren and Pete ButtigiegPeter (Pete) Paul ButtigiegBiden most trusted among Democratic primary voters on foreign relations: poll Warren: Sanders said a woman could not win the White House Sanders-Warren fight unnerves progressives MORE, the former South Bend mayor, each cast themselves as outsiders capable of bringing change to a stagnant Washington.
"We need a candidate who will excite all parts of the Democratic Party, bring everyone in, and give everyone a Democrat to believe in," Warren said. Buttigieg repeatedly described his "different approach," a contrast with what he derisively called a "Washington mentality."
Biden said he had demonstrated the toughness necessary to beat Trump during months in which the president has promoted baseless conspiracy theories about Biden's son's business interests.
"I've been the object of his affection now more than anybody else on this stage," Biden joked.
Sen. Amy KlobucharAmy Jean KlobucharPoll: Biden leads Democratic field nationally after Sanders takes top spot in Iowa poll Biden found leading in Iowa by Monmouth poll Sanders: Releasing list of Supreme Court picks 'not a bad idea' MORE (D-Minn.), in need of a breakout moment as she struggles to reach the top tier, cast herself as a safe harbor capable of winning in territory that has been moving away from Democrats in recent years.
"If you are tired of the extremes in our politics and the noise and the nonsense, you have a home with me," Klobuchar said.