Obama Commerce secretary backs Biden's 2020 bid

Former Commerce Secretary Penny Pritzker Penny Sue PritzkerDNC hauls in .5 million in June Michelle Obama officiated Chicago wedding: report Election Countdown: Trump plans ambitious travel schedule for midterms | Republicans blast strategy for keeping House | Poll shows Menendez race tightening | Cook Report shifts Duncan Hunter's seat after indictment MORE endorsed Joe Biden Joe BidenFive takeaways from the Democratic debate Sanders, Warren exchange underscores Iowa stakes Democrats clash at debate over keeping US troops in Mideast MORE's Democratic presidential bid on Wednesday, citing his leadership and "incomparable domestic and foreign policy expertise."

"During the Obama-Administration, I was fortunate enough to work closely with Joe Biden and witness, firsthand, Joe’s leadership and ability to deliver for working families," Pritzker, who served in former President Barack Obama Barack Hussein ObamaSanders on Kim Jong Un threatening Biden: 'But other than that, you like him' Steyer calls for cuts to defense spending Biden, Sanders tangle on Iraq vote MORE's Cabinet while Biden was vice president, said in a statement.

“With incomparable domestic and foreign policy expertise, I can think of no one better prepared for the job of President of the United States than Joe Biden. He will be a commander-in-chief that will make all Americans proud, and he will rebuild our alliances to make our nation once again respected across the world as a beacon of hope, opportunity and freedom. I am incredibly proud to endorse him for President," she continued.

Pritzker, brother of Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker (D), first joined Obama's presidential campaign in 2007 after being active in Chicago politics for years, including serving as a member of Chicago's Board of Education, and was a member of the board of the Museum of Contemporary Art Chicago.

Despite lagging in some early voting states, Biden remains the frontrunner for the Democratic nomination with most national polls showing him ahead of contenders such as Sens. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenFive takeaways from the Democratic debate Sanders, Warren exchange underscores Iowa stakes CNN's Van Jones: Democratic debate was 'dispiriting,' no evidence party can defeat Trump MORE (D-Mass.) and Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersFive takeaways from the Democratic debate Sanders, Warren exchange underscores Iowa stakes CNN's Van Jones: Democratic debate was 'dispiriting,' no evidence party can defeat Trump MORE (I-Vt.).

The Biden campaign also announced endorsements from a group of female state lawmakers in Ohio including Reps. Allison Russo, Kristin Boggs, Randi Clites, Tavia Galonski, Michele Lepore-Hagan, Mary Lightbody, Jessica Miranda, Lisa Sobecki and Bride Rose Sweeney.

"This all-female group of endorsers will play key roles in the campaign’s Women for Biden grassroots movement—a national network of supporters working to connect and organize other women to help get Joe elected because of his unmatched record fighting for women’s health care, paychecks, safety, and families," the campaign said.

In a statement, Russo pointed to Biden's support for ObamaCare as a reason for her endorsement.

“Vice President Biden was instrumental in passing the Affordable Care Act, and has always championed for working families. His commitment to improving the health care, education, and economy for every community in Ohio and the country will pave the way for my children, and other people’s children," she wrote, adding: "That’s why I’m proud to endorse Joe Biden for President.”