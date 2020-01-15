Biden picks up slate of Ohio endorsements

Former Vice President and Democratic frontrunner Joe Biden Joe BidenFive takeaways from the Democratic debate Sanders, Warren exchange underscores Iowa stakes Democrats clash at debate over keeping US troops in Mideast MORE on Wednesday released a slate of new endorsements in Ohio as he gathers support for his White House bid in the Super Tuesday state.

The endorsements, coming from nine female members of the Ohio state House, could serve as a boon for Biden, who has centered his campaign around his ability to defeat President Trump Donald John TrumpFive takeaways from the Democratic debate Sanders, Warren exchange underscores Iowa stakes CNN's Van Jones: Democratic debate was 'dispiriting,' no evidence party can defeat Trump MORE in swing states, particularly in the Midwest.

“Access to quality and affordable health care has always been a priority for me, my family, and my constituents. Our current president has done everything within his power to sabotage our current health care system in order to score cheap political points,” said State Rep. Allison Russo.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Vice President Biden was instrumental in passing the Affordable Care Act, and has always championed for working families. His commitment to improving the health care, education, and economy for every community in Ohio and the country will pave the way for my children, and other people’s children. That’s why I’m proud to endorse Joe Biden for President.”

“We need a President who will be a committed ally in the White House, and that will share our fight for a strong working class and fair wages.” added State Rep. Kristin Boggs. “Vice President Biden is the only candidate that has the heart, experience, and record to restore America’s promise of prosperity for all people and move this nation forward.”

The Biden campaign said the new backers will play “key roles” in its Women for Biden movement, which works to connect and organize other women in support of the former vice president.

The nine women build on a list of nearly 40 current and former elected officials and community leaders from across the Buckeye State that have pledged support for Biden’s campaign.

Ohio is set to be hotly contested both in the 2020 Democratic primary and the general election. The state will allocate 136 pledged delegates in its March 17 primary on Super Tuesday and is a perennial swing state in presidential elections. President Obama won the state in both 2008 and 2012 and Trump won there by about 8 points in 2016.

Polling has been infrequent in Ohio’s primary, but an Emerson College poll released in October found Biden with a slim 2-point lead over Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersFive takeaways from the Democratic debate Sanders, Warren exchange underscores Iowa stakes CNN's Van Jones: Democratic debate was 'dispiriting,' no evidence party can defeat Trump MORE (I-Vt.) in the contest, a difference that falls within the survey’s margin of error.