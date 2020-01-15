Bloomberg dismisses Democratic debate as 'good theater'

Democratic presidential hopeful Michael Bloomberg Michael Rubens BloombergSanders hits highest support since August Steyer surges to third in early state tracking poll What the leading 2020 candidates need to do in tonight's Democratic debate MORE on Wednesday dismissed the latest presidential debate that featured the six top candidates in the Democratic field, calling it "good theater" but arguing it failed to make a difference in the race.

"I didn't learn anything," the former New York City mayor said on ABC's "The View." "He said, she said. I suppose it's good theater, but it didn't address the issues of the country and what they would really do."

"They're not really debates. They're pre-canned soundbites. Everybody wants to say something that doesn't get them in trouble or does start a controversy that has been pre-scripted," he continued.

Bloomberg suggested another format where "somebody picks a subject, and you have to talk about that subject."

"That to me would make more sense than just free-wheeling because you go from subject to subject to subject, and you never get two sides," he said.

2020 candidate @MikeBloomberg says he "didn't learn anything" from last night's #DemDebate, calling it a "he said, she said."



"I suppose it's good theatre, but it didn't address the issues of the country and what they would do." https://t.co/f8u2wbJuik pic.twitter.com/TtYTnYoOH3 — The View (@TheView) January 15, 2020

Bloomberg, who jumped into the crowded presidential field in November, is not participating in the debates because he's self-funding his campaign thus does not meet the donor thresholds the Democratic National Committee has set for the debates, though he has polled near the middle of the field of candidates.

Still, his campaign sought to draw attention to his White House run during the Tuesday night debate by publishing a string of tweets, sometimes unusual, explaining why Bloomberg was not on the stage.

"The #DemDebate is tonight. Because Mike hasn't taken any campaign donations, he won't be on stage. But we're here on Twitter, tweeting stuff. Fun stuff. The very best stuff," one tweet said.

“Less Tostitos branding than we expected. The candidates are barely mentioning Tostitos, which go great with dips, nachos or your favorite party snack recipe! #DemDebate,” another tweet said.

While Bloomberg has not appeared on any of the debate stages, he has made some traction in polling, cracking as much as 5 percent support in some polls.

The traction is likely an effect of his massive, unprecedented spending spree on ads, which has surpassed $100 million.