Sanders's wife calls for unity, positivity amid friction with Warren camp

Jane O'Meara Sanders called for unity and positivity on Wednesday, amid heightened tensions between the campaigns of O'Meara Sanders's husband Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersFive takeaways from the Democratic debate Sanders, Warren exchange underscores Iowa stakes CNN's Van Jones: Democratic debate was 'dispiriting,' no evidence party can defeat Trump MORE (I-Vt.) and Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenFive takeaways from the Democratic debate Sanders, Warren exchange underscores Iowa stakes CNN's Van Jones: Democratic debate was 'dispiriting,' no evidence party can defeat Trump MORE (D-Mass.).

"The Bernie Sanders campaign is about unifying people across our country - not dividing them up by race, ethnicity or gender," Sanders's wife said in a tweet.

"Forget those who are trying to divide us, focus on building the progressive movement & be positive to succeed!" she continued, adding the hashtag "Men Women United."

ADVERTISEMENT

Peaceful relations between the Sanders and Warren campaigns were upended this week after CNN reported that Sanders told Warren in a 2018 conversation that he did not believe a woman could be elected president.

Sanders vehemently denied ever making the statement, while Warren confirmed it on the eve of the Democratic primary debate on Tuesday.

The two appeared to have a tense moment on stage at the conclusion of the debate, during which Sanders was seen reaching out his hand to Warren as she approached him on stage.

The senators did not end up shaking hands, and Warren appeared to be making a point when she walked up to Sanders. The interaction lasted only seconds, with Sanders putting up his hands and walking away.

Tensions continued to rise online on Wednesday. Sanders's campaign co-chairwoman Nina Turner swiped at Warren on Twitter, in reference to Warren's claim on Tuesday that she was the only candidate on stage to have defeated a Republican incumbent in the past 30 years.

“You should ask [Warren] that, but I know 30 years ago she was a Republican,” Turner told HuffPost when asked whether she believed the remark was unfair.