Poll: Trump trails 2020 Democratic contenders in Michigan

In the crucial swing state of Michigan, President Trump Donald John TrumpFive takeaways from the Democratic debate Sanders, Warren exchange underscores Iowa stakes CNN's Van Jones: Democratic debate was 'dispiriting,' no evidence party can defeat Trump MORE trails all of his Democratic challengers that were asked about in a new EPIC-MRA of Lansing poll released Wednesday.

The survey flashes a warning sign for Trump, whose path to reelection likely runs through Midwest states like Michigan that historically vote Democratic but backed his 2016 bid against Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonVan Jones: Sanders stepped on a banana peel in exchange with Warren Video emerges of Sanders saying in 1988 a woman could be elected president Trump: 'I don't believe' Sanders said a woman can't win the presidency MORE.

Trump’s largest deficit in the poll is against former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg Michael Rubens BloombergSanders hits highest support since August Steyer surges to third in early state tracking poll What the leading 2020 candidates need to do in tonight's Democratic debate MORE, whom he trails by a 49 percent to 42 percent margin. He also trails former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenFive takeaways from the Democratic debate Sanders, Warren exchange underscores Iowa stakes Democrats clash at debate over keeping US troops in Mideast MORE 50 percent to 44 percent, Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersFive takeaways from the Democratic debate Sanders, Warren exchange underscores Iowa stakes CNN's Van Jones: Democratic debate was 'dispiriting,' no evidence party can defeat Trump MORE (I-Vt.) 50 percent to 45 percent, former South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg Peter (Pete) Paul ButtigiegFive takeaways from the Democratic debate Sanders, Warren exchange underscores Iowa stakes Warren, Buttigieg spar over health care costs MORE 47 percent to 43 and Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenFive takeaways from the Democratic debate Sanders, Warren exchange underscores Iowa stakes CNN's Van Jones: Democratic debate was 'dispiriting,' no evidence party can defeat Trump MORE 48 percent to 45.

Trump's differences compared to Buttigieg and Warren fall within the poll’s margin of error.

Trump is dragged down by an underwater approval rating, with 43 percent of likely Michigan voters giving him a positive rating as president and 55 percent saying they’d give him a negative one.

The poll also showed little wiggle room for the president to improve his standing in Michigan, with no more than 10 percent of voters in any of the matchups saying they had not yet made up their minds.

Michigan is expected to be a chief battleground state in the presidential race after Trump defeated Clinton there by just 11,000 votes in 2016, marking the first time since 1988 that the Wolverine State voted for a Republican presidential candidate.

When voters were asked if they would definitely vote to reelect Trump or definitely vote against him if the election were today, 44 percent said they would replace him and 34 percent said they would back him. Another 19 percent said they would consider voting for someone else, and only 3 percent were undecided.

The EPIC-MRA of Lansing poll surveyed 600 active and likely Michigan voters from Jan. 9-12 and has a margin of error of plus or minus 4 percent.