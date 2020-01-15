Kimberly Guilfoyle to lead joint Trump, RNC fundraising committee

President Trump Donald John TrumpFive takeaways from the Democratic debate Sanders, Warren exchange underscores Iowa stakes CNN's Van Jones: Democratic debate was 'dispiriting,' no evidence party can defeat Trump MORE's reelection campaign announced Wednesday that Kimberly Guilfoyle Kimberly Ann GuilfoyleGOP lawmakers, Trump campaign rip 'liberal law professors' testifying in impeachment hearing University of Florida student government president faces impeachment over Trump Jr. appearance Trump Jr. visit to 'The View' boosts ratings to highest in six months MORE would lead the joint fundraising effort between the campaign and the Republican National Committee (RNC).

Guilfoyle, a former Fox News personality and the girlfriend of Donald Trump Jr., the president's eldest son, will serve as the national chairwoman of the Trump Victory Finance Committee, which has been a fundraising powerhouse heading into the 2020 election.

“The stakes have never been higher in a presidential election which is why it's my honor to serve as National Chair for the Trump Victory Finance Committee,” Guilfoyle said in a statement. “The President’s record of success is drawing unprecedented support from across the country and these crucial financial resources will ensure he's in a strong position to win in November.”

Guilfoyle has made numerous appearances at Trump reelection rallies and on the campaign trail with Trump Jr. for GOP congressional candidates. She also serves as one of the Trump campaign’s senior advisers.

"Kimberly has been a powerful and effective leader and surrogate for President Trump and her expanded role will only make the re-election campaign stronger," said Trump's campaign manager Brad Parscale. "The President's record of achievement is attracting unprecedented support and Kimberly will lead the effort to convert that into the resources we'll need to win."

The Trump Victory Finance Committee has raked in millions of dollars for Trump’s reelection bid, setting the president up to have a substantial cash advantage against his ultimate Democratic challenger.

The joint fundraising effort, along with associated fundraising groups, hauled in more than $154 million in the fourth quarter of 2019, ending the year with nearly $195 million in the bank. The groups raised $463.6 million in total last year, outpacing every current presidential candidate in the Democratic primary field.