Congressional Progressive Caucus co-chair endorses Sanders

Rep. Mark Pocan Mark William PocanDemocrats don't expect to do 2020 budget Rep. Collins says Democrats are 'in love with terrorists,' 'mourn Soleimani' Democrats ramp up calls for war powers vote after Iran strike MORE (D-Wis.), one of the House’s top progressives, endorsed Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersWarren to Sanders: 'I think you called me a liar on national TV' Warren-Sanders fight raises alarm on the left On The Money — Presented by Wells Fargo — Trump signs first phase of US-China trade deal | Senate to vote Thursday on Canada, Mexico deal | IRS provides relief for those with discharged student loans MORE’s (I) presidential campaign Thursday as the Vermont lawmaker racks up support from progressive politicians and advocacy groups.

Pocan, who co-chairs the House Progressive Caucus and will now chair Sanders’s campaign in Wisconsin, praised the senator's progressive platforms as the “antidote” to the nation’s struggles.

“For three years now, Donald Trump has poisoned our nation with his failure, corruption, and xenophobia," Pocan said in a statement. "Bernie Sanders’ authenticity, honesty, and movement for equality is the antidote our nation needs now.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“I am proud to endorse a candidate that shares my progressive values and has long been an advocate for the issues Wisconsinites care most about. From health care to a living wage, it’s time we work for working people, and with Bernie Sanders as president - we can do just that.”

Pocan in a video announcing his endorsement explained that he believes Sanders can motivate the Democratic Party’s base in Wisconsin, a key 2020 battleground state that President Trump Donald John TrumpDem lawmaker says Nunes threatened to sue him over criticism Parnas: U.S. ambassador to Ukraine removed to clear path for investigations into Bidens Five takeaways from Parnas's Maddow interview MORE narrowly won by roughly 23,000 votes in 2016.

“Donald Trump won Wisconsin by 23,000 votes. But our problem was we had a big dropoff in Democratic voters. About 250,000 Democrats that normally come out didn’t come out, and the problem was they weren’t mobilized and they weren’t excited and invigorated,” said Pocan. “Having that turnout come back, Wisconsin will be in the blue column.”

Pocan’s announcement is the latest in a string of endorsements from progressive individuals and groups for Sanders as he battles Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenWarren to Sanders: 'I think you called me a liar on national TV' Warren-Sanders fight raises alarm on the left Overnight Health Care: Health insurers urge Supreme Court to take ObamaCare case | Lawmakers press Trump officials to change marijuana rules | Bloomberg vows to ban flavored e-cigs if elected MORE (D-Mass.) for the primary field’s liberal mantle.

Among Sanders’s most recent high-profile endorsers are Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Alexandria Ocasio-CortezOcasio-Cortez accuses Rand Paul of taking climate change comments out of context, compares GOP agenda to 'Spaceballs' plot Pragmatic Democrats find their voice The political earthquake propelling Donald Trump and Bernie Sanders MORE (D-N.Y.), Ilhan Omar Ilhan OmarLocal New Hampshire SEIU branch bucks national union to endorse Sanders Enes Kanter sees political stardom — after NBA and WWE Rep. Omar: 'War trauma never leaves you' MORE (D-Minn.) and Rashida Tlaib Rashida Harbi TlaibLocal New Hampshire SEIU branch bucks national union to endorse Sanders The right fix for opportunity zones Hill.TV's Krystal Ball says Ocasio-Cortez has become a force in Democratic Party MORE (D-Mich.), the Sunrise Movement, Dream Defenders and several local union groups. Warren has earned the backing of Rep. Ayanna Pressley Ayanna PressleyTenth Congressional Black Caucus member backs Biden Hill.TV's Krystal Ball says Ocasio-Cortez has become a force in Democratic Party GOP rep releases campaign ad ripping Kaepernick, 'The Squad' MORE (D-Mass.) and the Working Families Party.

Sanders praised Pocan following his endorsement on Thursday, citing his opposition to U.S. trade deals that have become a focal point of scrutiny among progressives.

“I’m so proud that Rep. Pocan is supporting our movement and will chair our campaign in Wisconsin,” Sanders said. “Mark Pocan is a champion of workers rights and has always stood up to the horrible corporate trade deals that have outsourced millions of jobs. Donald Trump lied to workers in 2016 and then betrayed them as president. With Mark’s help, we will win Wisconsin in 2020 and defeat Donald Trump.”