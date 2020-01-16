Koch network could target almost 200 races in 2020, official says

Americans for Prosperity, the political network funded by conservative mega-donor Charles Koch, plans to target nearly 200 federal and state races this year, CNN reported Thursday.

"The people who thought that we may have been backing down from politics are going to be surprised, because the reality is we've been strengthening our capabilities to go bigger than ever before," Emily Seidel, CEO of Americans for Prosperity, told the network.

According to CNN, Americans for Prosperity’s political action committee, AFP Action, will announce its endorsement of four House Republicans on Thursday: Reps. Cathy McMorris Rodgers Cathy McMorris RodgersLawmakers voice skepticism over Facebook's deepfake ban House Ethics Committee finds McMorris Rodgers misused official resources Republican group asks 'what is Trump hiding' in Times Square billboard MORE (Wash.), Ted Budd Theodore (Ted) Paul BuddThe Hill's Morning Report - Vulnerable Dems are backing Trump impeachment The Hill's Campaign Report: Democrats worry about diversity on next debate stage North Carolina congressman says he won't seek reelection after redistricting MORE (N.C.), Steve Chabot Steven (Steve) Joseph ChabotJudiciary Committee abruptly postpones vote on articles of impeachment Parties clash as impeachment articles move closer to House vote SECURE it — for small businesses and their workers MORE (Ohio) and Scott Perry Scott Gordon PerryOvernight Health Care: New drug price hikes set stage for 2020 fight | Conservative group to spend M attacking Pelosi drug plan | Study finds Medicaid expansion improved health in Southern states Conservative group to spend M attacking Pelosi's drug pricing plan Billboards calling on House Republicans to 'do their job' follow members home for Thanksgiving MORE (Pa.).

It previously endorsed five GOP Senate incumbents seeking reelection this cycle: Sens. John Cornyn John CornynNew Parnas evidence escalates impeachment witnesses fight On The Money — Presented by Wells Fargo — Trump signs first phase of US-China trade deal | Senate to vote Thursday on Canada, Mexico deal | IRS provides relief for those with discharged student loans Roberts, senators to be sworn in Thursday for impeachment trial MORE (Texas), Steve Daines Steven (Steve) David DainesGOP senators introduce resolution to change rules, dismiss impeachment without articles Congress to clash over Trump's war powers Bullock drops White House bid, won't run for Senate MORE (Mont.), Cory Gardner Cory Scott GardnerHickenlooper raised .8 million for Colorado Senate bid in fourth quarter of 2019 Lawmakers introduce bill to bolster artificial intelligence, quantum computing George Conway group releases ad targeting GOP senator: 'You're just another Trump servant' MORE (Colo.), David Perdue (Ga.) and Thom Tillis Thomas (Thom) Roland TillisTillis challenges eventual Democratic rival to five debates The Hill's 12:30 Report: Pelosi says impeachment articles coming 'soon' as pressure builds Partisan clashes in states prompt push for civility MORE (N.C.).

AFP Action supported 64 races in the 2018 midterms and 38 races in 2019, CNN noted.

The network has typically rallied behind issue-based campaigns. Last year, it appeared to seek bipartisanship by supporting a bill that would give legal status to undocumented farm workers and backing some Democrats for state elections.