Buttigieg campaign reaches agreement with staff union

Pete Buttigieg's presidential campaign announced Thursday it has reached an agreement with the union representing some of its staffers.

The agreement with the union, which represents over 250 field organizers and regional organizing directors, sets standards for staff pay, paid time off and benefits.

“I am very pleased to announce that we have forged an agreement which reflects the values of our campaign,” said Mike Schmuhl, Buttigieg’s campaign manager. “We are fortunate to work for a candidate that believes in treating workers with dignity and respect, and is committed to expanding collective bargaining rights as President.”

“I appreciate the constructive engagement of IBEW Local 2321 and our amazing organizing team across the United States and look forward to working with all of them to win a new era.”

The ratified deal includes a $400 raise across the board for the staffers and a $65 monthly phone stipend as well as provisions to boost salaries if employees have to take over the duties of a higher-paid staffer for “an extended period of time.”

It also includes provisions for paid time off on a weekly basis and the continuation of benefits that include the campaign paying 100 percent of health, vision and dental insurance as well as a $100 monthly wellness stipend.

Buttigieg, the former mayor of South Bend, Ind., has worked to boost his labor bona fides, releasing an economic plan in July that he says would work to increase unionization and protect workers’ rights to collectively bargain.

His campaign said in November that it had recognized the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW) Local Chapter 2321 as the bargaining unit for staffers holding the title of “organizer.”

“The Pete for America Organizers are proud to be part of a worker-driven union and to work for a candidate that recognizes the value of unions in giving a voice to workers,” said the group of campaign organizers. “As members of IBEW Local 2321, we believe that unionizing not only improves working conditions for ourselves, but will improve sustainability and working conditions for future campaign workers.”

“We are committed to electing Pete Buttigieg as president so that he can help ensure that all workers have the right to organize, and all workers are honored for their time and contributions.”

The presidential campaigns of several other candidates, including former Vice President Joe Biden, Sens. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) and Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) and entrepreneur Andrew Yang, have also unionized.